Evansville police release new details, identify suspect in woman's fatal shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A wo is dead after a fatal shooting on Evansville's West Side Wednesday morning, Evansville police said.

EPD spokeswoman Officer Taylor Merriss identified the suspect as 30-year-old Scott L. Terry Jr., who police say confessed to the shooting. The victim's name has not yet been released.

The death marks Evansville's third fatal homicide in a week.

Merriss said officers were dispatched at 10:14 a.m. Wednesday after a 911 caller reported a woman shot inside a home near North Elliot Street in Evansville.

The initial address provided by the caller was incorrect, Merriss said, and officers then traveled to a residence near the 2600 block of West Indiana Street.

The 911 caller met with officers at the scene and told police the name of both the suspect and the victim.

According to a department news release, an EPD lieutenant contacted Terry over the phone, but it was unknown if he was still inside the residence. EPD's SWAT team entered the home after police determined Terry was no longer there.

Once inside, officers found a deceased woman on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the news release.

Children's toys littered the home, police said, and the Evansville-Vanderburgh County School Corporation confirmed that the children were at school.

While clearing the residence, police maintained contact with Terry, who said he was in Henderson. He told police he would drive to EPD headquarters to speak with detectives.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff's deputies conducted a traffic stop on Terry's vehicle near Highway 41 and Waterworks Road, and Terry was then taken into custody and transported to EPD headquarters for questioning.

In addition to confessing, Terry told detectives he was in a "tumultuous relationship with the victim," according to police.

Terry is currently being held at the Vanderburgh County jail.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

