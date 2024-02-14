Evansville police seek public's help in locating missing 17-year-old girl

EVANSVILLE — A teenage girl has been reported missing from the Evansville area and local law enforcement has solicited the public's help in locating her Wednesday afternoon.

The Evansville Police Department identified the missing juvenile as 17-year-old Emma L. Tompkins. She was reportedly last seen at her home in the 1700 block of Ridgeway Avenue.

"Emma is a 17-year-old white female with brown hair and brown eyes," the EPD stated in a public Facebook post. "She is about 5-foot-9 and weighs around 120 pounds."

The post said Tompkins had previously discussed "running away." Anyone with information regarding Tompkins' whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the EPD's Juvenile Detective Unit at 812-436-7900.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: EPD seeks public's help in locating missing Emma L. Tompkins