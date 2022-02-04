Evansville police shoot, kill man after 'hostage situation' on North Side

Evansville police safely removed several children and a woman from a North Side home after a man held them hostage with a knife.

EVANSVILLE -- Police shot and killed a man after a reported hostage situation at a North Side home shortly after noon Friday.

No other people inside the residence in the 800 block of Fairlawn Circle were hurt, Evansville police spokesman Sgt. Nick Winsett said. A woman and multiple children were removed from the home.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's office will be in charge of releasing the deceased man's identity.

The man called police dispatch and told them he was at the home and that he was "losing his mind" and preparing to shoot and kill his family, according to 911 audio obtained by the Courier & Press.

The man called several other agencies, including the Vanderburgh County jail and a local television station. He repeatedly gave each agency conflicting information about what he'd already done and what he was planning to do.

In the audio, he tells Evansville dispatch that he'd already stabbed someone. He later told the jail he'd shot and killed the same person.

"I have a gun and I'm going to kill everyone in the house," the man told dispatch.

Winsett said responding officers were able to remove "multiple" children out of the household upon arrival. But the suspect allegedly retreated to a back room while holding a female victim hostage with a knife.

A 911 call from a woman claiming to be a family member of the woman inside the house said there were three children inside the home at the time the incident occurred.

Winsett said officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect but were unsuccessful. That's when they shot and killed him.

"(The female victim) was starting to yell in pain and from the knife being held against her," Winsett said. "That's when our officers were able to neutralize him and rescue her."

This story will be updated.

