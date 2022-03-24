Evansville police identify man who was found dead after standoff

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A nearly 12-hour standoff between Evansville police and a suspect wanted on multiple warrants came to an end Thursday morning after the suspect reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, EPD officials said.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear identified the man as 39-year-old Walter Lee Baker Jr. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.

EPD assistant chief Phil Smith also identified Baker as the suspect during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Police and Baker reportedly exchanged fire during the altercation, which started around 9 p.m. Wednesday at a residence on the corner of Henning and Ridgeway avenues.

EPD and U.S. Marshals were serving multiple arrest warrants for Baker, including a failure-to-appear warrant from Vanderburgh County, EPD spokeswoman Officer Taylor Merriss said.

Baker reportedly opened the front door of the residence when the warrant announcement was made. When officers instructed the man to come outside or else a K-9 unit would be released, he reportedly came out holding a handgun.

The suspect then allegedly fired the gun at officers, who returned shots. Merriss said no officers were injured in shooting, but as of Thursday morning she didn't know if the suspect, who eventually retreated back into the home, was wounded in the shootout.

According to a separate arrest affidavit, an EPD swat team used tear gas to try to get the suspect out of the home.

The standoff lasted through the night until early morning, when officers apparently discovered the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Merriss said.

