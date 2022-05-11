Evansville police videos show Casey White's arrests, aftermath of Vicky White chase

Evansville police released bodycam footage showing the apprehension of an escaped Alabama inmate and former corrections officer following a short chase Monday afternoon in Vanderburgh County.

U.S. marshals and sheriff's deputies "intercepted" a vehicle on U.S. 41 containing convicted felon Casey White and former corrections officer, Vicky White. According to Vanderburgh County Sheriff David Wedding, Vicky White shot herself after the chase and died of her wounds at a local hospital. Casey White was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Police: Casey White and Vicky White prepared for shootout in Evansville, Indiana

Police also released a video of a suspicious vehicle check at an Evansville carwash. The vehicle was later to be determined a part of the investigation.

Here's what police footage showed:

Police check suspicious vehicle at Evansville car wash

Casey White arrest video

Police render aid to Vicky White

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Casey White arrest, Vicky White caught on police bodycam, dashcam