Evansville police's Facebook page filled with angry comments months after Uber driver suit

EVANSVILLE – Norman is a sweet and handsome boy.

That’s how a Facebook post the Evansville Police Department shared on Oct. 27 described a stray dog who had recently landed at Animal Control.

In the post, the pitbull-ish mix poses with a Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputy as part of EPD and VCSO’s Rescue Roundup: a regular series that highlights different pets housed at Evansville animal shelters.

But many of the commenters weren’t interested in talking about Norman. Instead, they wanted to delve into a January traffic stop that sparked a federal lawsuit and has made the EPD Facebook page a destination for angry comments from across the U.S. for months on end.

"No amount of propaganda is going to help your reputation," one commenter wrote.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 14, Gibson County woman and Uber driver Kendra Owen was working in the West Franklin Street bar district when she took a break between fares and parked her car outside the Fifth Third Bank on West Illinois Street, leaving her engine running in the below-freezing temperatures.

Not long after, EPD officer Matthew O. Taylor initiated a stop and asked dispatchers to run a check on the vehicle. Unbeknownst to Owen at the time, dispatch responded that EPD had placed an “alert” on her for “acting suspiciously at various locations” in 2017 and 2018.

According to a complaint filed in Indiana’s Southern District Court two months later, it reportedly stemmed from her actions as a “First Amendment auditor”: the term for an online group of activists who film inside public buildings such as courthouses and police stations. There’s nothing illegal about their actions, but they still receive suspicion and even hostility in return.

Millions of people consume their videos on YouTube, and some have even been arrested. Owen was never charged with a crime stemming from her own work.

The Jan. 14 stop eventually devolved into Owen’s car getting searched and impounded, leaving her to call a relative from Gibson County to pick her up in the middle of the night. She was initially given a citation for operating a vehicle without proof of responsibility, but that was dropped soon after, court records show.

It all led Owen and the Indiana branch of the ACLU to file a lawsuit back in March. She said police searched and impounded her car “without probable cause or reasonable suspicion."

According to court records, the matter was “resolved” on Aug. 8 after a settlement conference. About a month later, a filing classified the case as “dismissed with prejudice,” meaning Owen can’t file the same claim again. Each side paid their own attorneys’ fees.

EPD has said it stands by Taylor’s actions.

But the end of the lawsuit has done little to slow the flood of comments. The replies – which come from Facebook users from every nook of the country – have popped up on posts consistently since body camera footage of Owen’s interaction with Taylor went online. And it’s still going on. Just Wednesday, a commenter from Virginia compared EPD to “Axis soldiers.”

Sometimes there’s only one or two per post, while other times they make up almost every comment. They appear on everything from a news release about the November officer-involved shooting at the Evansville airport to a post wishing the community a happy St. Patrick’s Day eight months earlier.

Some mention Taylor by name and call for him to be fired. Others refer to EPD as Nazis, pigs or hypocrites.

“Thanks for spending our tax payers (sic) money on illegal stops,” one comment reads.

“This department has shown they truly are a criminal organization,” another states.

“If these children could see your souls,” one says under a post about a children’s production of The Nutcracker, “they would run away in terror.”

Some accuse EPD of hiding or even deleting comments, but streams of them are visible. Some are the first comments you see, while others are slated under “all comments” instead of “most relevant.”

“We have noticed the comments,” EPD spokeswoman Sgt. Anna Gray said. “Ideally we try to focus on the positive, but we understand that everyone is entitled to their freedom of speech, no matter how negative.”

What happened on Jan. 14

After the lawsuit was filed on March 16, EPD posted three bits of body camera footage to its Facebook page. In all, they run about 27 minutes.

You can see Taylor tell Owen he’s doing an “investigatory stop” because Owen was parked outside of a bank with her engine running. The ACLU points out in the lawsuit that there’s nothing illegal about parking outside a bank.

When Taylor asks for her ID, she replies that she’s parked. But Taylor repeatedly says that under Indiana law he can ask for forms of ID if a vehicle is running and the occupant is in the driver’s seat. He eventually gives Owen the option of either providing her license, registration, and proof of insurance or stepping out of the car for it to be towed.

She chooses the latter and sits on the back bumper of the vehicle as Taylor begins what's known as an “inventory search.”

In Indiana, police can legally search all parts of a vehicle if they decide to impound it. Anything found during an inventory search is admissible in court, the ACLU has told the Courier & Press, as long as the search is not “used as a façade” in lieu of “an actual criminal investigatory search.”

As the search comes to a close, Taylor tells Owen she can get whatever she needs out of the car before they haul it away. After retrieving her purse and a few other things, she moves to the sidewalk.

“Ma’am, if you want, you can go over into that parking lot or you can go back over there, but I can’t have you standing right here,” Taylor says.

“This is a public sidewalk,” Owen responds. “Lock my ass up!”

“You can walk over there or you can walk over there, ma’am,” Taylor says.

“I’m not going anywhere. I’m standing on a (expletive) public sidewalk.”

“You’re also interfering with the investigation, ma’am.”

She then walks forward and puts her arms up, seemingly offering them for handcuffs.

“Alright go ahead,” she says. “... In for a penny, in for a pound. You might as well go for it.”

“OK,” Taylor says, but doesn't move.

“Have a nice day,” Owen says.

“I will,” Taylor says. “Thank you, ma’am.”

The First Amendment

According to an article published on the Indiana ACLU’s website, “when public officials use social media as government actors, the First Amendment prohibits them from censoring differing viewpoints. Blocking users or deleting comments because they express critical opinions offends the Constitution and principles of transparency.”

All that means the comments on the EPD’s Facebook page are here to stay.

“As long as there are no safety concerns,” Gray said, “we have to allow it.”

