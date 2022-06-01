Evansville sex offender accused of molesting another child, using alias to hide past

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Police arrested a registered sex offender with an extensive criminal history Tuesday after he allegedly molested another young child in Evansville.

Dashone M. Burton, 28, is now facing one count of child molesting, a Level 1 felony. According to court records, Burton was sentenced to serve a six-year prison sentence and four years probation in 2014 for child molestation.

Evansville police officers were called to Ascension St. Vincent Monday night to speak with the alleged victim, who is less than 10 years old, according to a probable cause affidavit. A witness told investigators they'd observed Burton sexually abusing the victim.

The reporting party said they'd known Burton for approximately five months, but was unaware of Burton's sex offender status until after the alleged abuse because he was using an alias, court records state.

The witness said Burton went by the name Dayvon Bennett to conceal his criminal convictions. An family member of the witness discovered Burton's real identity Monday night by recognizing his photo on a sex offender registry website, police said.

On Tuesday, EPD detectives conducted a forensic interview with the victim at Holly's House, a victim advocacy center in Evansville. According to police, the child told investigators that Burton "did stuff" they didn't like and detailed multiple incidents of sexual abuse.

Police said Burton is classified as a "sexually violent predator," and he has several arrests and convictions for sex offenses involving multiple children.

In 2011, Burton was arrested in Vanderburgh County and charged with child molesting, but he pleaded guilty to the lesser offense of sexual battery in 2022, court records state. And in January 2014, Burton was arrested after police accused him of molesting two young children.

He pleaded guilty to one count of child molesting in December 2014.

In March 2014, Burton was charged with two counts of vicarious sexual gratification, a Level 4 felony, in connection to an incident involving two other young victims. He pleaded guilty in November 2014.

Burton is now being held without bond at the Vanderburgh County jail.

