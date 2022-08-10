Evansville shooting leaves one dead Tuesday night

EVANSVILLE −The Evansville Police Department is investigating a fatal Tuesday night shooting in the 1000 block of East Mulberry Street, EPD Spokeswoman Sgt. Anna Gray confirmed in a news release.

Gray said EPD officers responded to a shots-fired call around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Officers found a man in a doorway with a gunshot wound, in critical condition.

He was identified as Ronald Eugene Eastwood Jr., 35, of Evansville. He died at St. Vincent Hospital.

In a news release, Gray noted that Eastwood appeared to be inside the residence when he was shot. There are potentially two suspects in the investigation, Gray said, and at least one of them was allegedly wearing all-black clothing and a ski mask.

It was the second deadly shooting in Evansville on Tuesday. City police responded to a shots-fired call and a report of a person down around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived on scene, they found Tel’Majae Caimron McGee, 19, of Evansville, in an alleyway with multiple gunshot wounds. McGee died at the scene. That investigation is also still active.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Tuesday night shooting on East Mulberry Street in Evansville kills one