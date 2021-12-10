Evansville teen arrested for alleged threats against North Middle School

EVANSVILLE — A juvenile teenager was arrested Friday after law enforcement said he made a "threat of violence" against North Middle School.

The teen, who hasn't been publicly named, reportedly sent the threats to multiple students using Apple Air Drop, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's office stated in a news release. One of the recipients alerted school officials, who passed the threat onto sheriff's deputies assigned to the school.

During an interview with investigators, the student reportedly said he was "copying something that he had seen on social media, but claimed to have no intention to harm anyone," the release states.

Authorities didn't elaborate on what the threats said.

The teen was placed in the Youth Care Center. He faces four preliminary counts of Level 6 felony intimidation.

The prosecutor's office will ultimately decide on any potential punishment, Sheriff Dave Wedding said, but his office is striving to make threats "a more serious offense" to keep them from happening in the future.

"You're scaring the heck out of everybody," he said. "These parents are frightened. Even though it might have been a prank (or) joke, it has a pretty far-reaching effect on people in this day and age."

The teen is the second Evansville juvenile to face intimidation charges in the last month.

In November, another unnamed student allegedly posted threats against Bosse and Harrison high schools on Snapchat. The messages apparently didn't specify which Harrison they were talking about, causing a similarly named school in New York to go on lockdown.

In addition, at the beginning of December a Posey County teen was found inside Reitz High School without authorization.

