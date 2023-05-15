Evansville teen charged as adult after Eastland Mall incident led to fear of shooter

EVANSVILLE — An Evansville teenager arrested after what police described as a "large fight involving guns" at Eastland Mall Saturday night will face his charges in adult court.

Braylin C.J. Underwood, 16, appeared in Vanderburgh County jail booking records at 10:38 a.m. Monday. Prior to his booking, police had not publicly identified Underwood.

Underwood faces three preliminary charges:

Criminal gang activity, a Level 5 felony

Resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor

Underage possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony.

The probable cause affidavit in Underwood's case, which would outline some of the evidence against him, remained sealed as of Monday afternoon. Merriss said it would be released after Underwood's initial court appearance Tuesday morning.

On Monday, police received authorization from a Vanderburgh County judge to perform a search warrant in connection with Underwood's case, according to court records.

Evansville Police Department squad cars with lights flashing lined up outside Eastland Mall Sunday, May 14, 2023, after a large fight reportedly broke out and resulted in a heavy response from law enforcement.

Shots weren't fired, but 'active shooter' fear upended peaceful mall

Underwood's arrest followed an "active shooter" scare at Eastland Mall Saturday evening that sent customers and employees scrambling for cover as word spread that violent suspects in or near the mall appeared to be armed.

The incident occurred just after 6:50 p.m., and the EPD responded with the assets necessary to combat an active shooter.

"Eastland Mall was put on lockdown and evacuated; officers obtained descriptions of the suspects," Merriss wrote in a news release.

Officers and all responding law enforcement personnel began searching and clearing individual stores looking for possible victims and suspects."

Evansville Police Department squad cars - along with civilian vehicles - parked outside Eastland Mall Sunday, May 14, 2023, after a large fight reportedly broke out and resulted in a heavy response from law enforcement.

Merriss said the EPD treated the incident as a potential active-shooter situation after armed suspects reportedly made threats ‒ including an alleged statement "about blowing the place up."

Detectives reportedly recovered a handgun magazine from inside Eastland Mall and located a handgun underneath a vehicle in the parking lot. But hours into the investigation, police concluded no shots were fired during what appeared to be a large fight at the mall.

"This incident had the potential to be much worse if it wasn’t for the quick response of the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and the Evansville Police Department," Merriss wrote.

Officers detained four males they said matched the description of suspects, and a total of five males were transported to EPD headquarters for questioning, according to Merriss.

Underwood and a second, unidentified juvenile are the only people to face charges in connection with the incident as of Monday afternoon.

"The investigation is still very active, and Eastland Mall security footage is still being reviewed," Merriss wrote. "Once the investigation is complete, more arrests may occur."

Merriss previously told reporters the department could release officers' body camera footage of the incident as early as Monday.

