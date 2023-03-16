An Evansville woman has been sentenced for her role in a 'sadistic' murder/kidnapping case

Content warning: This article discusses instances of violence and sexual assault.

EVANSVILLE — Almost one month to the day after a Vanderburgh County jury convicted Heidi Kathleen Carter on all charges she faced for her alleged role in a 2021 murder and kidnapping, a judge sentenced her Thursday to serve 65 years in a state prison.

“The court notes the defendant’s lack of concern that a human life has been lost,” Vanderburgh County Circuit Court Judge David Kiely said prior to announcing Carter’s sentence. Carter, 37, attended the hearing via video from the county jail. She said she would appeal her conviction.

Carter stood accused of aiding her romantic partner, Carrey Hammond, when he killed 50-year-old Tim Ivy and repeatedly raped Ivy’s girlfriend inside Carter’s Stinson Avenue residence on Oct. 19, 2021. Ivy’s girlfriend, Amanda Siebe, survived the ordeal and testified during Carter’s trial and at her sentencing. The Courier & Press does not normally name victims of sexual assault, but Siebe told a reporter Thursday she has decided to speak publicly about the incident and gave permission to use her name.

”My life was completely destroyed,” Siebe said. ”I don’t have anything close to any kind of ’life.’”

Her testimony helped prosecutors secure Carter’s conviction in February after a previous trial ended in a mixed verdict. In all, jurors found Carter guilty of committing six offenses: aiding, inducing or causing murder, a Level 1 felony; two counts of aiding, inducing or causing rape, a Level 1 felony, and three counts of criminal confinement, a Level 3 felony.

Hammond never stood trial for the murder-kidnapping: Evansville police fatally shot him just after 11 p.m. on Oct. 19, 2021, when he stepped outside Carter’s residence clutching what officers believed to be a gun.

It turned out to be a selfie-stick twisted into the shape of a firearm, according to the Evansville Police Department. EPD spokeswoman Sgt. Anna Gray said detectives believe Hammond committed ”suicide by cop.”

Ivy’s family members asked the court to impose a lengthy sentence during Thursday’s hearing — anything less would be a disservice to justice, they said. Ivy was a loving father to his daughter and son, his ex-wife, Jamie Combs, said. The trauma of undergoing two criminal trials in addition to losing Ivy has taken an immense toll on the family.

“My children no longer have their father,” Combs explained. “The only recourse left for Tim and our family is justice.”

Ivy’s daughter, a 24-year-old, submitted a letter to the court ahead of Carter’s sentencing to outline the ”ongoing pain of losing the one person in the world I was closest to.”

“The only man to truly understand me is gone, and it feels like most of me went with him,” she wrote. ”I will never understand or recover from this.”

Despite the impact statements from family members and victims, Carter struck a defiant tone Thursday when she opted to speak on her own behalf — the first time she had done so during either of her two trials.

“Yes, I was living in sin,” Carter said, eluding to her state of mind in October 2021. ”But, did I commit any crimes? No… Under the circumstances, I did the best that I could… I’m a victim, too.”

Carter will have 30 days to file an appeal. Kiely said the court would appoint her an appellate attorney at the taxpayer expense due to her lack of funds. She will also receive credit for 505 days ”time served” toward her 65-year prison sentence, Kiely said.

Stan Levco, who tried Carter on behalf of the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office, told the Courier & Press he was pleased with Carter’s sentence and glad to put the trial portion of the case to rest.

“This murder and rape were one of the most sadistic — if not the most sadistic — I’ve ever prosecuted,” he said.

For Ivy’s family, Carter’s sentencing is just one step toward healing. His mother, Debbie Fink, wrote to Kiely ahead of Carter’s sentencing to say she believed Carter needed to ”spend the rest of her life in prison.”

On Thursday, after she learned of Kiely’s ruling, she said, ”Maybe we can finally get some peace.”

Houston Harwood can be contacted at houston.harwood@courierpress.com

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Heidi Carter receives 65-year sentence for 2021 murder-kidnapping