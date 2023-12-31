New Year’s Eve 9-Day forecast: When rain will come

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Year’s Eve weather was a warmer way to end 2023 and as we say hello to 2024 we will feel warmer temperatures and some rain.

Monday, the first day of 2024, we are forecasting a high of 62 although in the evening we will see some showers.

On Tuesday we are forecasting a 40% chance of rain with a high temperature of 56 degrees and a low of 34 degrees.

Wednesday we will see sunny skies and a forecasted high of 58 degrees.

Thursday we will say hello to those rain chances again but with a forecasted high temperature of 58 degrees.

Ending the week on Friday we are forecasting a 30% chance of rain with sunny skies and a high temperature of 53 degrees and a low temperature of 32 degrees.

As we are in the winter season, keep in mind to we stay bundled up especially the kiddos for any evening plans.

Happy New Year’s Eve!!

