New Year’s Eve forecast: Clear and cool day, chilly night of celebrations

Central Florida had its coldest air of the season early morning on New Year’s Eve.

Our area saw low temperatures in the mid-40s, with some in the 30s.

Frost Advisory was in place until 9 a.m. for Marion County and inland Flagler County.

Sunday afternoon will be nice and cool and a bit warmer than Saturday.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 66 degrees on Sunday afternoon.

Sunday night will be cold again as people are out ringing in the New Year.

Anyone outside around midnight will want to dress warm with temperatures in the low-50s to high-40s.

The first week of the New Year will remain cool.

Our next best chance for seeing rain will be Thursday.

