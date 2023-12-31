New Year’s Eve forecast: Weather officials warn of road hazards

Sunday morning’s freezing drizzle and snow dusting might make for tricky spots on bridges and overpasses, with snowy conditions possibly continuing until Monday, the National Weather Service predicts.

The NWS Chicago office tweeted that the freezing drizzle from this morning might have covered some untreated surfaces in ice, especially bridges and overpasses. Sunday morning snow, too, could result in “hazardous travel conditions this afternoon into this evening, especially east of I-355″ and into northwest Indiana.

Through 6 p.m. Sunday, NWS said to expect patchy slick spots and some reduced visibility due to snow, but the service is not expecting significant travel impacts. Accumulation of less than an inch is possible.

This evening, bursts of snow could lead to poor visibility and slushy accumulation. While temperatures are forecast to hover above freezing, wind chills will be in the teens and lower 20s, and gusts could reach 30 miles per hour.

This winter has been unseasonably warm across the Midwest: this Christmas was the second warmest on record and one of the least snowiest December on record. New Year’s Day is expected to have a high of 36 and clear skies.

