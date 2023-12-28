New Year’s Eve hosts ‘cheating’ party guests with canned cocktails

New Year’s Eve hosts will be serving canned cocktails in fancy glasses in an attempt to woo their guests without any effort.

Supermarket Sainsbury’s said that sales of “cheats’ cocktails”, which include canned martinis and margaritas, were up by a fifth compared to December last year. Ocado said sales were up 74pc month on month.

Waitrose said sales of espresso martinis were up 185pc this month, and passion fruit cans were up 357pc.

John Vine, drinks buyer for Waitrose, said hosts were choosing to hide the fact that they had bought cans pre-made.

He said: “The quality of pre-mixed cocktails has really leapt forward. They’re now indistinguishable from homemade drinks – just without the legwork or washing up – so it’s unsurprising to see hurried hosts turning to these easy options.”

Searches for coupe glasses, traditionally used to serve champagne but now regularly used for cocktails, have also jumped by 148pc this month, while sales of martini glasses have exploded, according to retailer John Lewis, as hosts look to doctor the tinned cocktails.

Andrew Scott’s ‘hot priest’ character in Fleabag helped to popularise canned cocktails - Amazon Studios

Mr Vine added: “Not wanting to ruin the ambience – or perhaps simply so as not to give away their secrets – we’re seeing them pair these with elegant glassware. Whatever way you dress it up, the new canny outlook is an ideal hack for an easier New Year.”

Cocktails in a can were popularised by Diane Abbott, who was criticised for drinking a tinned mojito on the London Underground, and Andrew Scott’s “hot priest” character in the television show Fleabag.

Jenny Rea, cocktail developer at Marks & Spencer, said the retailer was selling 60 cans a minute, and sold enough “tinnies” each year to stretch from London to Greece, end-to-end.

She said: “We know our M&S tinnies have quite the cult following up and down the country, whether you’re a politician on the train or even a hot priest.”

M&S sells enough canned cocktails to stretch from London to Greece, according to its cocktail developer - UrbanImages/Alamy Stock Photo

The “cheats’ cocktails” can be personalised by adding flavoured ice, garnishes such as citrus peel or mint leaves to make the drink look homemade.

The so-called “designer ice” online trend sees influencers fill freezer drawers with different flavours of ice from complicated moulds, including orange juice cubes for mimosas, or frozen coffee for morning iced lattes.

Negronis, which saw a renaissance following a viral TikTok video featuring actor Emma D’Arcy, are one of the most popular options, followed by tequila-based margaritas, retailer Selfridges added.

Andrew Bird, head of food at Selfridges, said: “If you really want to get the party started this NYE serving these ‘cheats’ cocktails’ will be sure to go down a storm with your guests. You can have a tray of margaritas ready in minutes to surprise guests with and, with no faff to make them, hosts don’t need to miss out on the fun either.”

It comes as more hosts choose no or low (NoLo) alcohol options to serve their guests. Health conscious drinkers are using NoLo alternatives to moderate their drinking, with sales jumping 85pc in the week before Christmas compared to December 2022.