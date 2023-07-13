On eve of jury trial, DA drops charges against Clovis teacher accused of sex crimes

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has dropped child molest and sexual contact charges against a longtime Clovis Unified teacher on the eve of his jury trial.

Kenneth Kong Lee, a 54-year-old Hmong language teacher at Clovis East High School, was accused by a former student of touching her inappropriately while in his class during her 2018 freshman year.

Lee was charged with one felony count of lewd act upon a child, age 14 or 15, and a misdemeanor count of annoying, molesting any child under 18 years old.

His jury trial was just getting underway this week when the plea deal was offered by prosecutor Kristin S. Maxwell. In exchange for dropping the more serious charges, Lee agreed to plead no contest to a misdemeanor count of battery.

He faces up to one year of probation and 180 days in jail. His sentencing is set for July 26.

Had Lee been convicted on all counts he would have had to register as a sex offender and been barred from teaching, an occupation he’s had for more than 20 years.

“He really wanted an acquittal, but he is relieved this is over,” said Margarita Martinez-Baly, Lee’s co-counsel.

Martinez-Baly and Kathy Bird were hired by Lee to defend the teacher. Martinez-Baly said Lee was well-liked by his students and respected within the Hmong community.

At nearly every hearing, more than a dozen of Lee’s supporters and family members lined the hallway in the Fresno County Superior Courthouse and packed the courtrooms.

Lee’s supporters also staged a rally outside the courthouse in April.

Still unresolved is whether Lee will continue teaching. He also faces a civil lawsuit brought by the family of the alleged victim.

Lee has not taught at Clovis East High School since 2018 when Clovis Unified School District became aware of the allegations against him, said Kelly Avants, district spokesperson.

Avants said Lee has been on unpaid leave pending the outcome of the charges against him but “that condition may change in the future.”

The civil lawsuit against Lee and Clovis Unified is also pending. The lawsuit, filed in April 2021, seeks unspecified damages.

According to the lawsuit, Lee allegedly touched the teenager’s breast and buttocks while appearing to comfort the girl over some of her personal troubles.