New Year’s Eve at the Space Needle: Expanded event to broadcast live across the PNW region

Catch the lights, drones and fireworks at the Space Needle this New Year’s Eve, part of a decades-long tradition to ring in the new year at the historic monument, known as “New Year’s at the Needle.”

There has been a New Year’s Eve display at the Space Needle for more than thirty years running. This year is the eleventh that T-Mobile is the presenting sponsor. However, this is the first year that the display will be available for public viewing on TV stations in Seattle, Spokane and Portland.

New Year’s Eve at the Space Needle

The 2023 New Year’s Eve show at the Space Needle includes an 18-minute performance, beginning with hundreds of drones lighting up around the Space Needle through Sky Elements Drones. This leads into the fireworks celebration through Pyro Spectaculars by Souza, all set to music “celebrating the biggest moments of 2023,” according to a press release from the Space Needle.

“We are thrilled to share that T-Mobile New Year’s at the Needle will be our longest and most brilliant show to date to ring in 2024,” stated Ron Sevart, Space Needle President and CEO, in the press release. “The Space Needle and West Coast represent the last major time zone to ring in the New Year.”

New Year’s at the Needle features the largest structurally-launched fireworks show in North America, according to the press release.

Leading up to the display, which begins at seven minutes to midnight, there will be four light-only displays. Each of these mini-shows is ten minutes long, taking place at 10, 10:30, 11 and 11:30 p.m.

How to watch Seattle NYE show

If you are in the Seattle area, the best view is near the International Fountain, according to the press release. Turn into HITS 106.1 to listen to the accompanying soundtrack as you watch. Expect hits from this year, including some by Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, as well as hits from Pacific Northwest bands like Modest Mouse.

Or if you aren’t watching in person, you can see the hour-long broadcast beginning at 11:30 p.m. on Seattle’s KING 5, Portland’s KGW8 and Spokane’s KREM2.