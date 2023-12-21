Evelyn Almodóvar of Bradenton named new executive director of UnidosNow, starts in January

Evelyn Almodóvar has been appointed as the new executive director of UnidosNow. She will lead the Latin community advocacy nonprofit in January 2024.

UnidosNow, a local nonprofit organization that promotes civic engagement among the region’s Latin and immigrant population, has appointed a new executive director after a nationwide search to fill the role, selecting Bradenton resident Evelyn Almodóvar to lead the growing nonprofit.

Almodóvar is a mother, community advocate, and nonprofit consultant who has lived in the Sarasota-Manatee region for 10 years. Her Puerto Rican roots and Caribbean upbringing fuel her community-mindedness and drive much of her equity-driven work.

She earned her master's degree in public administration at Connecticut‘s Post University and is a doctoral candidate at Northcentral University working to earn her PhD in public administration.

“As a bilingual, first-generation immigrant, Evelyn embodies the path and success UnidosNow aims for our students to experience. Her exceptional track record in nonprofit and business leadership, and her passion for community development, make her the ideal choice to lead our organization into its next chapter,” said Kelly Kirschner, board chair of UndiosNow.

Almodóvar succeeds interim director Nelle Miller after a six-month search to fill the role held by longtime director Luz Corcuera, who retired in January 2023 after working for UnidosNow for over 15 years.

Cintia Elenstar served as executive director of Unidos briefly from January 2023 until July 2023 but was replaced by Miller.

Before her appointment at UnidosNow, Almodóvar worked in a leadership position for Lucet Health, formerly New Directions Behavioral Health. During her time with Lucet, Almodóvar spearheaded a national expansion project of behavioral health services. Her leadership with the project resulted in the growth by more than $70 million in the program portfolio.

In addition to her work locally, Almodóvar has experience with cross-country equity-based initiatives.

She has spearheaded a multi-island project in the Caribbean to combat hunger and oversaw program development for farmland sustainability to help Caribbean islanders maintain farmland and combat climate change by utilizing both public and private sector resources.

“Her experience in fostering growth, building partnerships, and her commitment to innovation align perfectly with our organization’s values and goals. Evelyn’s leadership comes at a crucial time, and we are confident in her ability to guide UnidosNow to new heights,” Kirschner said.

In her new role, Almodóvar will focus on innovation, adaptability, and collaborative engagement to help ensure the Latin and immigrant population remains at the forefront of positive change for their communities, she said.

“I am immensely excited to join UnidosNow and contribute to its mission of empowering and inspiring our next generation of leaders and their families. The opportunity to lead such a dynamic organization, especially in these challenging times, is both an honor and a responsibility that I embrace wholeheartedly,” Almodóvar said.

Almodóvar is a board member of a handful of local nonprofits including Junior Leadership Manatee and the Manasota Re-Entry Project. She is the founder of both TEDxBradenton and The Zen Barn Bradenton. Additionally, Almodóvar is a graduate of local leadership programs Leadership Manatee and Realize Bradenton’s Start-up Circle, and is a member of the Friendly City Forward action group.

UnidosNow is a nonprofit that offers educational and professional outreach initiatives to the Hispanic and Latinx communities in Sarasota and Manatee counties. It is has achieved notice for its education initiatives, leadership training, community services and civic engagement. Visit unidosnow.org for more information.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Bradenton's Evelyn Almodóvar new executive director for UnidosNow