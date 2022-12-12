Even With A 25% Surge Cautious Investors Are Not Rewarding LB Aluminium Berhad's (KLSE:LBALUM) Performance Completely

LB Aluminium Berhad (KLSE:LBALUM) shareholders would be excited to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 25% gain and recovering from prior weakness. Looking back a bit further, it's encouraging to see the stock is up 27% in the last year.

In spite of the firm bounce in price, LB Aluminium Berhad may still be sending very bullish signals at the moment with its price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 4x, since almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios greater than 14x and even P/E's higher than 24x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

LB Aluminium Berhad certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing earnings at a really rapid pace. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

pe
pe

Although there are no analyst estimates available for LB Aluminium Berhad, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the market for P/E ratios like LB Aluminium Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 51% gain to the company's bottom line. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 269% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 8.0% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

In light of this, it's peculiar that LB Aluminium Berhad's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

The Final Word

Shares in LB Aluminium Berhad are going to need a lot more upward momentum to get the company's P/E out of its slump. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of LB Aluminium Berhad revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current market expectations. When we see strong earnings with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

Plus, you should also learn about these 3 warning signs we've spotted with LB Aluminium Berhad (including 1 which can't be ignored).

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on LB Aluminium Berhad, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

