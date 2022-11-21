Even With A 28% Surge Cautious Investors Are Not Rewarding S P Setia Berhad's (KLSE:SPSETIA) Performance Completely

Those holding S P Setia Berhad (KLSE:SPSETIA) shares would be relieved that the share price has rebounded 28% in the last thirty days, but it needs to keep going to repair the recent damage it has caused to investor portfolios. But the last month did very little to improve the 62% share price decline over the last year.

In spite of the firm bounce in price, S P Setia Berhad's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 10.3x might still make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in Malaysia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 14x and even P/E's above 24x are quite common. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

S P Setia Berhad certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, S P Setia Berhad would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 144% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen a 21% overall rise in EPS, aided extensively by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably been satisfied with the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 35% as estimated by the analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 12% growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's peculiar that S P Setia Berhad's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can achieve future growth expectations.

What We Can Learn From S P Setia Berhad's P/E?

Despite S P Setia Berhad's shares building up a head of steam, its P/E still lags most other companies. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of S P Setia Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. At least price risks look to be very low, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

