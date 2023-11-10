Even after almost a decade, Dan Markel murder saga may not be over

The guilty verdicts in the Charlie Adelson murder trial closed one chapter — but not the book — on the investigation into the plot to kill Dan Markel and the prosecution of the people behind it.

Adelson, a Fort Lauderdale dentist and Markel’s former brother-in-law, was convicted Monday on all counts, first-degree murder, conspiracy and solicitation, in the law professor’s 2014 death.

Three people had already been convicted in the murder-for-hire: the two hit men, Luis Rivera, a Latin Kings gang leader, and Sigfredo Garcia, his close friend, along with Katie Magbanua, who had two kids with Garcia but was dating Adelson at the time of the killing.

Adelson, however, was the first architect of the conspiracy to go down. It’s unclear whether he will be the last, though legal experts say it remains a distinct possibility.

The defense and Adelson himself tried to convince the jury that the prosecution was wrong in its theory that his parents, Donna and Harvey Adelson, and his sister, Wendi Adelson, Markel’s ex-wife and the mother of his two sons, were in on the murder.

But the jury strongly rejected Adelson’s account, returning guilty verdicts in only three hours, swift for a trial with such voluminous evidence, including damning wire taps with Adelson and his mom talking in code.

Tim Jansen, a prominent Tallahassee attorney and former prosecutor, said the state has “momentum” on its side following the courtroom win.

“The jury coming back within three hours — I think they were surprised, and I think they feel confident right now,” said Jansen, who wrote daily trial analysis for the Democrat.

Shortly after the guilty verdicts were read aloud in Courtroom 3G, Assistant State Attorney Georgia Cappleman told reporters to “stay tuned” on whether more people will be charged. On Thursday, she said she couldn’t comment on “further investigation or arrests.”

Markel was killed at the same time he and Wendi Adelson were still battling in court over their sons and other matters. He was shot twice in the head the morning of July 18, 2014, after pulling his car into the garage of his Trescott Drive home. Markel, then 41, died the next day.

Donna Adelson in email to daughter: Markel 'hasn't beaten the Adelson family yet'

Prosecutors said the nasty post-divorce proceedings, including a request by Markel to bar Donna Adelson from unsupervised visits with her grandchildren, provided the motive for the murder. Countless communications between the Adelson family — which featured heavily in Charlie Adelson’s trial — would resurface in any future prosecution.

In one email from June 2013, Donna Adelson, who referred derisively to Markel as “Jibbers,” told her daughter that it was “time for action” after a judge denied her request to relocate with the kids to Miami. Cappleman read the email aloud during closing arguments.

“It’s time to take control of your life and not let Jibbers think he’s won anything by having you remain in Tallahassee, eight hours away from the only family you have. You can be a good actress when you want to. I’ve seen you in action. You need to put on the performance of your life. Jibbers hasn’t beaten the Adelson family yet.”

When the FBI turned up the heat on the family in 2016, it dispatched an undercover agent posing as a blackmailer to rattle Donna Adelson outside her Miami condo and get her and others talking on wires.

In a call soon after to her son, she avoided explicit talk about what had just happened — that the agent had given her a newspaper article about Markel and instructions to pay $5,000. She said it involved “probably the two of us. So you probably have a general idea what I’m talking about.”

Fred Conrad, a local criminal defense attorney who has followed all of the Markel-related trials, said there’s ample evidence to charge Donna Adelson. He said State Attorney Jack Campbell will likely defer to Cappleman, the long-time lead prosecutor in the Markel case, on whether and how to proceed.

“If Georgia thinks that she’s got a reasonable likelihood of conviction, I think she’ll go after her," Conrad said. "I think Donna is the big fish based on the evidence that I’ve seen presented in these trials.”

Wendi Adelson, who testified in her brother’s trial under an immunity deal with the state, denied that her family had Markel killed to help her. “That’s completely untrue,” she said.

Donna and Harvey Adelson, who were dropped at the last minute as witnesses in the trial, also have long denied involvement. Their attorney did not respond to an email from the Democrat.

Will Adelson turn state's witness on his own family?

The case has already seen its share of backstabbing among conspirators, and with Charlie Adelson, 47, staring at a life sentence, experts say it’s possible he could decide to cooperate and flip on his own family.

Rivera ratted out Garcia in 2016, getting 19 years rather than life in a plea deal prosecutors called a “necessary evil.” Magbanua was offered a deal early on but rejected it only to get convicted on all counts last year in her second trial. Hoping for a reduction in her life sentence, she testified against Adelson on the second day of his trial.

“I think there’s going to be some discussion about using Charlie as a cooperating witness against his mother,” Conrad said. “And I think they’re going to probably brainstorm a case against Donna.”

Markel’s parents, Ruth and Phil Markel, and his sister, Shelly Markel, who have attended all of the trials, also did not say whether they believe everyone responsible was behind bars.

“I think we’re going to leave that question for now,” Shelly Markel said outside the courtroom, “and enjoy this feeling of result and satisfaction of today’s results.”

