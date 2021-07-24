Biden's swing-state supporters know little about his accomplishments, PAC memo reveals

Joe Biden. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Top officials at the pro-President Biden Super PAC Unite the Country sent a memo to donors and surrogates warning that focus groups with swing-state voters revealed that even Biden's supporters know little about his in-office accomplishments, The Washington Post reports.

"There is a real lack of information about the specifics of the Biden agenda," the memo, which was obtained by the Post, reportedly reads. "There is a need to communicate with voters, even among high-information supporters. There wasn't a ton of knowledge about Biden plans."

The news comes amid concern among White House officials and top allies that rising COVID-19 infections will eventually turn the administration's focus fully back toward the pandemic and away from their other goals. Read more about how the latest surges could affect Biden's agenda at The Washington Post.

