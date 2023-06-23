Even after its blunders, Britain still putting too much faith in the Bank

Andrew Bailey and the Bank of England

The Bank of England has gone into markets with a heavy hand this week, raising interest rates by 0.5pc up to 5pc. It now appears to have become consensus that interest rate hikes are going to tip the economy into recession. Some are saying that this recession plot is nefarious; the Bank, of course, deny that this is their intention. Others accuse the Bank of raising rates too high and causing unnecessary pain because the economy is headed for recession anyway.

All of this is to miss the point. First, all interest rate hiking cycles end in recession. The moment that the Bank signalled that it was raising interest rates those who knew their history could easily predict a recession was on the horizon. Central banks do not like to advertise the fact that their inflation control policies are predicated on recession, but anyone familiar with the data knows this to be the case.

On the other side, those who say that the Bank is being too aggressive and will only deepen a recession that is already baked in seem to attribute almost Godlike powers to the central bank. They seem to imagine that interest rates are like a dial that can be turned to produce a certain level of economic growth. How this view can still be upheld after nearly 15 years of Quantitative Easing (QE) and other aggressive monetary policy experiments is beyond me.

When central banks around the world flooded the banking system with cash and drove down interest rates with their QE programmes in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, they promised to return our economies to robust growth. Critics predicted that these policies would produce hyperinflation. The reality was far duller than either. What we ended up with was stagnant economic growth, very low inflation and asset markets going bonkers.

The reality is that central banks are not omnipotent and monetary policy is an all-round crude tool. All it can really do is juice or constrict financial markets. When the Bank floods the banking system with cash, equity and bond markets go off to the races. As we saw after 2008, this does not mean that the economic growth will surge. It might impact the real economy at the margin – say, by raising house prices and encouraging construction investment – but it will not unleash the beast.

On the flipside, when the Bank wants to clamp down on economic activity it must raise interest rates until the markets break. This is less precision shooting and more putting the monetary policy weapon on fully automatic and spraying bullets in every direction. It is what we might call a threshold phenomenon. When rates are raised to a certain level the markets crack up and a recession follows.

Once this threshold level is passed, it does not matter how much further the Bank raises rates. Think of it like someone being tortured who passes out from the pain. Continuing the torture after the victim passes out makes no real difference.

How deep the looming recession will be does not depend on the Bank’s decisions, but on the structural weaknesses in the economy. We will not know what these until after the fact. As Warren Buffett put it: “It is only when the tide goes out that we see who is swimming naked”. But there are reasons to think that the structural weaknesses in the economy are quite severe.

The commercial property market is in an awful state. Already overstretched – thanks in large part to the Bank’s loose monetary policy – the sector was hit hard by the lockdowns and the new partial work-from-home regime that followed. The housing market is looking weak too, prices have been in decline since September 2022. The most likely channel for the coming recession is through layoffs in the construction sector. After that the tide will go out and we will see who is holding all the property debt.

We humans like to think that there is always someone in control of things. Conspiracy theories, for example, show us that many people would prefer to think that malevolent forces are in control rather than accept the fact that no one might be, or that those who are in control often make terrible mistakes.

When it comes to the central bank, the fiction is that we have nine wise men on the Monetary Policy Committee sitting around a dial that they turn to produce a certain level of economic growth. The reality is more like nine oft-confused people trying to decide how to set an interest rate that has limited and often unpredictable effects.

Philip Pilkington is a macroeconomist

