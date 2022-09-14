Even with CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) stock down 5.5% this week, insiders who bought recently netted around US$213k

Insiders who bought CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) in the last 12 months may probably not pay attention to the stock's recent 5.5% drop. Reason being, despite the recent loss, insiders original purchase value of US$279k is now worth US$492k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

CinCor Pharma Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Director Marc M. de Garidel for US$200k worth of shares, at about US$16.00 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$28.22. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

CinCor Pharma insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 1.6% of CinCor Pharma shares, worth about US$19m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About CinCor Pharma Insiders?

The fact that there have been no CinCor Pharma insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in CinCor Pharma and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing CinCor Pharma. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (2 are a bit concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in CinCor Pharma.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

