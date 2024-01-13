Even colder weather, more snow coming to Wichita area. Here’s what to expect and when

The arctic storm — that has already brought single-digit temperatures with wind chills in the negatives to Kansas — is expected to get even uglier tomorrow.

Wichita is forecast to see between 1-2 inches of snow, starting around 8 a.m. Sunday and continuing until around 5 p.m. There is a slight chance of snow after that until 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Wichita’s coldest temperature Saturday, through around 5 p.m., was zero degrees and a -21 degree wind chill that happened between 5-6 a.m., NWS data shows. The highest temperature reached was 9 degrees before 1 a.m. The record for coldest high on a Jan. 13 is 5 degrees set in 1905, NWS data shows.

Sunday morning is expected to see its coldest wind chill of nearly -20 degrees before 8 a.m. The temperatures is supposed to be around -2 degrees at that time. The high for the day is 3 degrees, which would beat the Jan. 14 record of 7 set in 1979. Weather data in Wichita dates back to 1888.

But the snow Sunday also brings additional concerns for road conditions.

“Hazardous travel possible due to poor visibility in falling and blowing snow,” the NWS in Wichita said in a social media post around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Monday and Tuesday mornings are also supposed to have wind chills approaching minus 20 degrees. Monday is forecast to have a high of 7 degrees. If that holds, it will surpass the Jan. 15 record of 10 degrees set in 1930.

Tuesday is forecast to have a high in the high teens, and Wednesday is forecast to creep up just above freezing.