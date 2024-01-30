Even cooler temperatures tonight as cold front continues

The cool snap persists.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said it’ll be a while before a substantial warmup.

Some of the coolest temperatures of the week are expected tonight.

We stay dry and mostly clear with less wind Tuesday.

Although cool, tomorrow looks very nice.

On Wednesday, a front arrives to reinforce the cool air for the rest of the week!

By Sunday, our next round of rain returns just in time for the Pro Bowl.

Heavy rain becomes a threat starting Sunday afternoon.

