As even Dem states ease, Biden begins rethinking COVID rules

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ZEKE MILLER
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

WASHINGTON (AP) — With even Democratic states moving to roll back mask mandates, the White House said Wednesday it is beginning to prepare for a less-restrictive phase of the national COVID response in the face of growing impatience to ease up and turn toward post-pandemic normalcy.

President Joe Biden entered office promising to lead the nation out of the emergency phase of the pandemic, but it is state and local leaders who are stepping into leadership roles while Biden faces increasing scrutiny for his caution amid declining cases and rising public frustration.

The White House for the first time acknowledged movement in its planning on Wednesday, saying conversations have been underway privately for weeks.

White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said officials are consulting with state and local leaders and public health officials “on steps we should be taking to keep the country moving forward.” His comments came as states have moved to ease their own restrictions.

Governors and local school officials have been pressing for clearer federal guidelines for easing or ending restrictions, but federal officials have been slow to preview potential changes. That's led to a patchwork of local and state policies that differ widely from one place to the next.

“We are working on that guidance,” said Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “As we’ve been encouraged by the current trends, we are not there yet.”

The White House offered no timetable for the review or an indication of what it will recommend. Some critics say that's not good enough.

"The tragic thing is that these are governors that would probably have followed the White House’s guidance," said Dr. Leana Wen, a former Baltimore health commissioner. "They wanted CDC input and asked for it, but without a clear timeline, at some point they had to decide that they couldn’t wait any more. The fault is not theirs, but the CDC’s and by extension, President Biden’s, which, with each passing day, is making itself less and less relevant.”

Biden's hesitance is driven in part by the sting of his fleeting “declaration of independence” from the virus last summer, which proved premature in the face of the delta and then omicron strains. Now, though, cases and hospitalizations from COVID-19 have dropped markedly since they peaked earlier this year amid the spread of the highly-transmissible omicron variant, and the vast majority of Americans are protected against the virus by effective vaccines and boosters.

Asked whether Biden appears to be out of touch with the country, White House press secretary Jen Psaki defended his caution. “As a federal government we have the responsibility to rely on data on science, on the medical experts,” she said.

“That doesn't move at the speed of politics, it moves at the speed of data," she added. Asked whether Americans should follow less-restrictive state or local rules or the stricter federal guidance, she repeated the White House's daily counsel: “We would advise any American to follow the CDC guidelines."

The CDC continues to recommend indoor mask wearing in places of “substantial or high transmission" of the virus, which as of Wednesday was all of the U.S. but 14 rural counties.

State and local leaders, nevertheless, have announced plans to ease virus restrictions in the coming weeks as omicron cases fall, citing the protections offered by vaccines as well as the increased availability of at-home testing kits and therapeutics for those who do catch the virus. Many of the restrictions eased last year, only to be reinstated as omicron swept the country.

Earlier this week, New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware announced plans to lift statewide mask-requirements in schools. On Wednesday, state officials said Massachusetts will follow suit starting Feb. 28.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that the state will end a COVID-19 mandate requiring face coverings in most indoor public settings, but will keep masking rules in place in schools.

“Given the declining cases, given the declining hospitalizations, that is why we feel comfortable to lift this, in effect tomorrow,” Hochul said.

The state will still require masks in many places, including in health care facilities as well as schools.

Hochul has said she would like to see vaccination rates for children improve before she does away with the schools mandate, which has been in place since August.

While the Biden administration has pushed back strongly against efforts by GOP governors to prohibit mask-wearing requirements, it is indicating that it will take a more flexible approach to jurisdictions that make their own choices.

Policies lifting mask requirements “are going to have to be made at the local level” depending on case rates, Walensky said.

___

AP writers Jeff McMillan in Malden, Massachusetts, and Marina Villeneuve in Albany, New York, contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • WH rethinking next phase of COVID rules

    With even Democratic states moving to roll back mask mandates and push toward post-pandemic normalcy, the White House said Wednesday it was beginning to prepare for the next phase of the pandemic response. (Feb. 9)

  • Motorcyclist dies after falling from parking structure while performing tricks, L.A. deputies say

    A motorcyclist who was apparently performing stunts in a Santa Clarita mall parking structure died after flying over the handlebars and falling several floors, officials said Monday.

  • CDC weighs updating messaging around transmission and masking

    The debate at the CDC comes as governors across the country in states such as New York, New Jersey and Delaware, announce they are lifting mask mandates in schools.

  • Stock up on KN95s: These FDA-authorized masks are on sale for $1 a pop at Amazon

    Powecom is one of the only KN95 mask brands authorized by the FDA.

  • Axios-Ipsos poll: America learns to live with COVID, but is split on how to do it

    Data: Axios/Ipsos poll; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosOne in three Americans expects to catch COVID within the next month — and only one in 10 thinks it will be eradicated by this time next year — according to the latest installment of the Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index.The big picture: The new data shows Americans are coming to terms with living with COVID. But it also reveals an utter lack of consensus on how to live with it. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for fre

  • Superintendent Gill: 'Majority' of students, teachers were wearing masks Monday

    Monday marked the first day of school since a 7th Judicial Circuit Court judge granted a TRO on the wearing of masks in schools.

  • The US is worried about another 'messy' and 'chaotic' evacuation should Russia attack Ukraine, officials say

    There are roughly 30,000 American citizens in Ukraine. President Joe Biden said earlier this week it would be "wise" for them to leave the country.

  • On COVID vaccine: Scholz tells Germans 'Be like the Danish'

    Germans could learn a lesson from Denmark's high COVID-19 vaccination rate, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday, calling on more Germans - particularly older people - to get vaccinated so the country can ease restrictions. Around 76% of the population in Germany has received at least one dose of a vaccine - fewer than many other western European countries and far from Denmark's 83% rate.

  • New York eases COVID-19 rules, Massachusetts to drop school mask mandate

    The governors of New York and Massachusetts announced on Wednesday that they would end certain mask mandates in their states, joining a growing list of U.S. state leaders planning to lift face-covering rules as the latest COVID-19 surge eases. New York Governor Kathy Hochul said her state would stop requiring people to wear a mask or prove they had received a COVID-19 vaccine when entering most indoor public places, starting on Thursday, thanks to a decrease in COVID cases and hospitalizations. In New York City, the United States' most populous city, a requirement that people show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, gyms, theaters and other indoor places will remain in effect for the time being, the office of Democratic Mayor Eric Adams said.

  • Myanmar families publicly disown their dissident children in newspaper notices due to Junta fear

    Hundreds of families in Myanmar are posting newspaper notices disowning their relatives who oppose the military junta, including their own children. Burmese families have been posting an average of six or seven notices daily since November when the ruling junta announced that it would take over properties of enemies and arrest those who shelter dissidents, reports Reuters. Since seizing power from the former State Counsellor of Myanmar and Minister of Foreign Affairs Aung San Suu Kyi-led government, the military junta has reportedly killed over 1,500 people and arrested almost 9,000, according to the nonprofit Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).

  • Motorcyclist killed after falling off parking garage

    A woman fell into her death in Santa Clarita after being ejected from her motorcycle.

  • 5 states sue Biden over minimum wage hike for federal contractors

    Five states sued the Biden administration Tuesday over its mandate to increase the minimum wage for federal contractors to $15 an hour.Why it matters: The states — Arizona, Idaho, Indiana, Nebraska and South Carolina — argue President Biden overstepped his authority when he signed an executive order mandating the minimum wage last April. The order went into effect Jan. 30.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The coal

  • Analysis-In U.S. battle over redistricting, competition is the biggest loser

    Republican and Democratic lawmakers across the United States are drawing political maps that will likely deepen polarization and encourage more extreme candidates by eliminating competitive congressional seats, a new Reuters analysis shows. Thirty-one states have finalized new congressional maps as part of the once-a-decade redistricting mandated by law. Along with six states that each have only one district, 308 of the 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives now have boundaries in place for November's midterm elections.

  • Left splits over Supreme Court pick pushed by top Biden ally

    Rep. Jim Clyburn is stumping for judge Michelle Childs to get the president's nod. While labor interests are skeptical, not every progressive senator is.

  • Iman Introduces Adorable Puppy Named Mars: 'Welcome the New Addition to Our Family!'

    Iman adopted a three-and-a-half-month-old chocolate American Cocker Spaniel, whom she named Mars

  • Steelers request permission to interview Morocco Brown for GM vacancy

    The Steelers GM search continues.

  • N.Y. Times ex-editor denies trying to blame Sarah Palin for mass shooting

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The former New York Times editor who oversaw the 2017 editorial underlying Sarah Palin's defamation lawsuit against the newspaper on Wednesday denied trying to blame the prominent Republican for the 2011 mass shooting that seriously wounded former U.S. congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords. James Bennet testified that changes he made to a draft of the editorial, which the Times later corrected, were not intended to hold either the former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican U.S. vice presidential candidate or her political action committee responsible for the shooting. "Did you intend to cause Ms. Palin any harm through any of your edits to the draft?" the Times' lawyer David Axelrod asked Bennet, a former Times editorial page editor, during the trial's fifth day in Manhattan federal court.

  • CDC data suggest that 99 percent of U.S. should keep masking

    High transmission and test rates mean that more than 99 percent of U.S. counties should keep masking up.

  • Joe Biden's first year as president included significant achievements, setbacks

    Anyone who thought Biden would set hearts racing as president wasn’t paying attention to his long history as a campaigner and public official.

  • Illinois mask mandate for most indoor settings will be lifted by the end of the month

    Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is set to announce a plan to phase out the state requirement that masks be worn in indoor settings.