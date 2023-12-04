‘Even dirt bags deserve due process’: Huizenga votes not to expel Santos

WASHINGTON — Controversial U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-New York, was expelled from Congress on Friday, Dec. 1, after a House Ethics Committee report found substantial evidence he misused campaign funds for personal benefit and committed federal crimes.

The vote to expel Santos passed 311-114, meeting the required two-thirds majority.

But in spite of the bipartisan vote, Rep. Bill Huizenga of Michigan’s Fourth District, representing southern Ottawa County and all of Allegan County, voted against the measure. The seven-term congressman was one of three Michigan representatives to do so, joining District 2’s John Moolenaar and District 5’s Tim Walberg.

Following the vote, Huizenga issued a statement saying he doesn’t support Santos’ actions, but felt the vote was premature.

“The accusations against Mr. Santos are very serious and credible. While I find his behavior appalling, every American deserves their day in court,” Huizenga said. “In the modern era, no member of Congress has been expelled without a conviction, including some recent cases where former members went on to serve jail time.”

Congressman Bill Huizenga speaks during an anniversary celebration Saturday, Oct. 28, in Holland.

There have been just two House members expelled recent history, in 1980 and 2002, and both were convicted of crimes before being expelled, USA Today reports. Three others were expelled for supporting the Confederacy during the Civil War.

Huizenga added he's worried about a potential precedent to use expulsion as “a political weapon.”

“In America, even dirt bags deserve due process," he wrote.

How we got here

Santos was elected in November 2022 to represent the New York district encompassing parts of Long Island. Controversy began shortly after his election and persisted through the expulsion vote Friday.

In December 2022, the New York Times reported several falsities in Santos’ declared background, including his college and work experience. Santos later admitted to fabricating his job history and lying about attending college. Local and state investigations into Santos, as well as calls for his resignation, began shortly after.

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) departs the United States Capitol after the House voted to expel him Dec. 1, 2023.

In February, a former aide accused Santos of sexual harassment. He denied the allegation.

The House Ethics Committee voted in March to investigate Santos for unlawful activity during his campaign.

Federal prosecutors filed 13 charges against Santos in May, including seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one county of theft of public funds and two counts of lying to the House of Representatives. Santos surrendered to authorities and pled not guilty.

Following his arraignment, an attempt to expel Santos failed and was referred to the ethics committee.

But a new 23-count federal indictment against Santos, accusing him of stealing the identities of campaign donors and using their credit cards, was issued in October, reigniting the interest in removing him from office.

A second attempt by the House to expel Santos failed in a 179-213 vote in November. The House Ethics Committee then released its report, concluding there was “substantial evidence Representative Santos violated federal criminal laws.”

The report includes over 170,000 pages of documents, testimony from witnesses and financial statements. It also found evidence Santos sought to “exploit” his campaign for his personal benefit by stealing from the campaign, deceiving donors and lying about campaign finances. Santos blasted the report, calling it “biased.”

Following the report's release, a third vote to expel Santos was introduced and successful.

