Even during strong winter storms, UTA says Trax, Frontrunner are rarely affected

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With snow in this week’s forecast, we know that brings slick roads and expected delays, but what does it mean for those who rely on public transportation?

Utah Transit Authority says even in strong snowstorms, Frontrunner and Trax travel routes are rarely affected.

“We’ve got crews working overtime, overnight, 24/7,” UTA communications employee George Angerbauer said. “They’re cleaning our tracks, maintaining our roads.”

According to its website, UTA claims they “make every effort to prepare [their] stops in advance of storm arrival.” Angerbauer reports that during winter months, the number of UTA passengers increases.

It’s something passengers like Chance Moran and Mckayla Riter say doesn’t go unnoticed.

Moran said he relies on public transportation and takes the Frontrunner three to four times a week. He also claims that he hardly sees any delays in the winter.

“Especially during last winter, I found there were more delays when it was warmer out than when it was colder,” he said.

Riter said it gives her peace of mind.

“I have a really little car so it’s sliding and slipping everywhere,” she said. “To actually get on the train, I know I’ll get there safe.”

If you do turn to public transportation during this storm season, both Moran and Riter say the 15-30 minute wait for your train can get cold. They recommend coming prepared with a heavy jacket and warm gloves.

