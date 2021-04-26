Even as economy heats up, Fed to stick with near-zero rates

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell listens during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. During an interview broadcast Sunday, April 11, 2021, on CBS' "60 Minutes," Powell said the U.S. economy is poised for an extended period of strong growth and hiring, though the coronavirus still poses some risk. (Al Drago/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hiring is accelerating as Americans increasingly venture out to shop, eat at restaurants and travel, and inflation pressures are even picking up after lying dormant for years. Yet this week, the Federal Reserve is all but sure to reiterate its commitment to ultra-low interest rates.

At a news conference Wednesday after the Fed's latest policy meeting ends, Chair Jerome Powell will likely underscore his view that the economy is far from fully recovered and needs the central bank’s continued support in the form of low borrowing costs. There are still 8 million fewer jobs than there were before the pandemic struck. And the unemployment rate, at 6%, though well below where it was a year ago, remains elevated.

Powell has stressed that further gains in the job market are needed to help the many Americans — especially low-income workers and people of color — who have been disproportionately hurt by the loss of jobs and incomes and have yet to benefit from the early stages of the recovery.

At the same time, the central bank this week could bring into sharper focus the significance of the gamble the Powell Fed is taking in its approach to inflation. Under a new framework the Fed adopted last summer, it will no longer raise rates in anticipation of high inflation, which had been its policy for decades.

Instead, Powell and other Fed officials have made clear they want to see inflation actually exceed their 2% annual inflation target — and not just briefly — before they'd consider raising rates. The Fed's policymakers have said they would like inflation to remain above 2% for “some time,” without specifying how long that might be.

They've set that goal so that inflation would average 2% over time, to offset the fact that inflation has been stuck below 2% for nearly the entire past decade. Fed policymakers favor price gains at that level as a cushion against deflation — a prolonged drop in prices and wages that typically makes people and companies reluctant to spend.

Seeking to allay any concerns about rising prices, Powell has said he thinks the inflation pressures that are now building in the U.S. economy, partly in response to clogged supply chains that have created shortages of some goods and components, will prove temporary. That's because for now, Americans don’t expect prices to rise much in the long run.

Once expectations for inflation do rise, they can be self-fulfilling: Workers start demanding higher pay to offset expected price gains, and retailers begin raising prices to offset increased wages and supply costs. This can set off a wage-price spiral, something the United States last experienced in the late 1960s and 1970s.

Apart from inflation, the Fed's new framework includes a sweeping definition of maximum employment that includes fully recovering the jobs lost to the pandemic, including among many people of color and low-income workers, before it even considers a rate hike. Powell has also indicated that the Fed would like the roughly 4 million Americans who stopped looking for work after being laid off in the past year to be hired before it considers tightening rates.

“We’re in the midst of a historic moment," said David Beckworth, a senior research fellow at George Mason University's Mercatus Center. “This is very different than anything the Fed’s ever done before."

The Fed's policymakers themselves have turned more optimistic about the recovery. Last month, they significantly upgraded their forecasts for growth and inflation. They estimated that the economy will expand 6.5% this year, up sharply from their previous projection in December of 4.2%. And they raised their forecast for inflation by the end of this year from 1.8% to 2.4%.

So far, the economic rebound has been happening more quickly than economists forecast. In March, employers added nearly 1 million jobs — a nearly unheard-of figure before the pandemic — and weekly applications for unemployment aid have fallen to their lowest levels since the virus struck.

In some industries, notably restaurants and stores that have more fully reopened for business, employers are complaining that they can't find enough workers to fill their available jobs. In response, some are raising pay. Raw materials and parts, from lumber to semiconductors, have risen sharply in price as demand for homes and cars — major users of semiconductor chips — has soared.

Those trends have fueled fears among some analysts that inflation could rise higher and faster than the Fed wants. Among them is Larry Summers, Treasury secretary under President Barack Obama. Summers noted recently that the Fed's traditional approach to economic growth and inflation has been to “take away the punch bowl before the party gets out of hand,” reciting a remark made famous by a former Fed chairman, William McChesney Martin.

“And what we’ve now said is, we’re not going to do anything until we see a bunch of drunk people staggering around,” Summers said. "It seems to me we are taking an enormous risk.”

For now, though, most economists foresee inflation remaining largely under control. Prices are expected to rise in the coming months, but for mostly temporary reasons: Consumer prices had tumbled a year ago when the pandemic first struck, so year-over-year price increases this spring will be sharply higher as a result — but perhaps only for a while.

Supply bottlenecks are expected to clear as factories ramp up production. And as consumers unleash pent-up spending in the coming months on travel, dining out, entertainment and other services, they may reduce spending for goods like cars, electronics and appliances, where prices have heated up most.

Recommended Stories

  • Should You Invest in Cryptocurrency in 2021?

    Cryptocurrency is the hottest new trend in the investing world. Although digital currencies have been around for over a decade, they have exploded in popularity over the past few months. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been setting records this year, reaching a peak of around $63,000 in mid-April.

  • Analysis: Fed's 'maximum employment' push may fall short in post-pandemic economy

    The Federal Reserve has promised to help restore the U.S. economy to "maximum employment," and is pointing to the months just before the coronavirus pandemic as the touchstone for what that might mean. The policy statement and Fed Chief Jerome Powell's news conference after the meeting are expected to shine some light on whether the employment landscape has changed the U.S. central bank's plans to leave its key overnight interest rate near zero for an extended time and to continue buying $120 billion in bonds each month.

  • Ant Group Has Been Working With China’s Central Bank on Its CBDC Since 2017: Report

    The Alibaba-affiliated company disclosed the information over the weekend at the Digital China Summit in Fuzhou.

  • 'Truly tangle-free!': Save $100 on this cordless Shark vacuum that devours pet hair without getting jammed

    This lightweight stick vacuum is easy to push around and deceptively powerful.

  • Southeast Asian leaders call for end to violence in Myanmar

    Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Saturday called for an immediate end to the violence in Myanmar.The big picture: ASEAN leaders, who met with Myanmar coup leader Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing in an emergency summit in Jakarta, released a five-point consensus, which said "there shall be immediate cessation of violence" in Myanmar. Min Aung Hlaing did not immediately comment on the consensus. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The five-point consensus also said that all involved parties "shall exercise utmost restraint."They also agreed that all contending parties must engage in a peaceful dialogue, and a special ASEAN envoy will facilitate it and must be allowed to visit Myanmar to meet with all parties.ASEAN member nations said they will provide humanitarian aid to Myanmar.Of note: The consensus did not mention the release of political prisoners, which some leaders had demanded during the summit, per AP. What they're saying: "We, as an ASEAN family, had a close discussion on the recent developments in Myanmar and expressed our deep concern on the situation in the country, including reports of fatalities and escalation of violence," the member nations said in a statement."We acknowledged ASEAN’s positive and constructive role in facilitating a peaceful solution in the interest of the people of Myanmar and their livelihoods.""The situation in Myanmar is unacceptable and should not continue," Indonesian President Joko Widodo said during the emergency meeting, per AP. "Violence must be stopped, democracy, stability and peace in Myanmar must be returned immediately. The interests of the people of Myanmar must always be the priority."ASEAN leaders refrained from referring to the coup leader as Myanmar's head of state, a Southeast Asian diplomat told AP.Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Min Aung Hlaing was "not opposed" to a visit from ASEAN officials or to receiving humanitarian aid, BBC reports."He said he heard us, he would take the points in which he considered helpful," Lee Hsien Loong said.Worth noting: The messages conveyed during the meeting could be deemed a policy breach for the association as members are prohibited from interfering in other's domestic affairs.But Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said that because the Myanmar coup "jeopardizes the peace, security, and stability of ASEAN and the wider region" and there are international calls for an end to the coup, the policy should not lead to inaction, according to AP.Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional information on the five-point consensus. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Turkish Ban May Be Bitcoin's Marketing Boon

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) appears to be more interesting than ever to Turkish citizens after local regulators recently banned crypto transactions. What Happened: Google Trends data shows that Google searches for Bitcoin in Turkey skyrocketed after Turkey’s central bank on April 16 said it would ban the use of cryptocurrencies and crypto assets for purchases beginning April 30. The bank cited possible “irreparable” damage and transaction risks. A few days after the news of the ban spread, local searches for Bitcoin skyrocketed, and this month's searches are now expected to overtake the all-time high registered in February. The move may have served to make more local dissidents and activists aware of the cryptocurrency and how it is used. Bitcoin's rise has partly stemmed from its reputation as a means to sidestep government control, and Turkey has taken an authoritarian turn under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The country scored 4.48 out of 10 in The Economist's latest Democracy Index, published in February. Why It Matters: Turkey's cryptocurrency markets have been under pressure this past week after two exchanges found themselves in the middle of controversy. First, $2 billion worth of crypto assets became unavailable to traders after local platform Thodex suddenly ceased its activities, amid rumors that Thodex founder, Faruk Fatih Özer, had fled to Thailand with the money. On Friday, Turkish news outlet Anadolu said 62 people had been detained in connection to the possible theft of funds. Then on Friday, the Turkish Financial Crimes Investigation Board blocked the accounts of local crypto trading service Vedibitcoin after this platform suddenly ceased its activities as well. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Is Solana Up 25% Today — And 260% In The Past Month?Bitcoin Is An 'Open Ponzi' And 'Failed Currency,' Says Black Swan Author Nassim Taleb© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Here's a list of the winners at the 2021 Oscars

    And the Oscar goes to ...

  • EU sues AstraZeneca over breach of COVID-19 vaccine supply contract

    The European Commission said on Monday it had launched legal action against AstraZeneca for not respecting its contract for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines and for not having a "reliable" plan to ensure timely deliveries. AstraZeneca said in response that the legal action by the EU was without merit and pledged to defend itself strongly in court. Under the contract, the Anglo-Swedish company had committed to making its "best reasonable efforts" to deliver 180 million vaccine doses to the EU in the second quarter of this year, for a total of 300 million in the period from December to June.

  • Supreme Court Agrees to Take Up Major Second Amendment Case

    The Supreme Court announced Monday that it will take up a major Second Amendment case next term that centers on a New York law which prohibits the concealed carry of handguns in public. The Supreme Court accepted a bid by two gun owners and a New York subsidiary of the National Rifle Association to challenge the state’s rejection of their applications for concealed-carry licenses for self-defense. In an order released Monday, the justices said they will consider whether “the State’s denial of petitioners’ applications for concealed-carry licenses for self-defense violated the Second Amendment.” The lawsuit was filed on behalf of complainants Robert Nash and Brandon Koch after New York officials claimed the individuals did not meet the standard of “special need” and “proper cause” to qualify to hold firearms under state law. The state typically reserves concealed carry licenses for security professionals or others who can plausibly claim they face grave threats due to their occupation or public identity. Unlicensed individuals can keep handguns in their homes but are prohibited from traveling with them or carrying them in public. Nash and Koch contend that the state’s limits on concealed carry are an infringement upon their Second Amendment liberty. The plaintiffs argued in their Cert Petition that the law on the books makes it “virtually impossible for the ordinary law-abiding citizen to obtain a license.” According to the Giffords Law Center, a gun control activist organization, New York is one of 31 states that requires citizens to acquire a permit in order to carry a concealed weapon. Over ten years have passed since the high court heard arguments and released a decision concerning the constitutional right to bear arms. The court will hear the case of NY State Rifle & Pistol Assoc. v. Corlett in the fall. The court’s announcement follows the Biden administration’s pledge to address and expand gun control since the nation experienced several mass shootings in recent years. The justices’ ruling on the dispute could be transformative for the scope of the Second Amendment. The ideological makeup of the court has solidified into a six-to-three conservative majority since the appointment and confirmation of originalist Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

  • Would better training prevent police killings?

    Optimists say new training programs would provide officers the skills they need to respond without violence, but skeptics say more drastic reforms are needed.

  • China to launch month-long effort in May to boost consumption

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China will launch a series of promotional activities, including a new consumer goods expo in southern Hainan province, in May to boost spending as the Chinese retail sector recovers from COVID-19-induced consumer caution. Expanding domestic consumption is a priority in China's "dual circulation" economic strategy first highlighted by President Xi Jinping in May, which also called for a reduced dependence on foreign markets. China's retail sales surged 34.2% year-on-year in March, surpassing a 28.0% gain expected by analysts and stronger than the 33.8% jump in January-February.

  • China’s Economy Continues Booming After Record First Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economy continued to boom in April from the record growth in the first quarter, with strong exports and rising business confidence supporting the recovery.That’s the outlook of an aggregate index combining eight early indicators tracked by Bloomberg, which remained unchanged from March in strong expansionary territory. Some of the strength this month may be exaggerated by the comparison with April 2020, when the country was still struggling to recover and reopen after a lockdown to contain the world’s first coronavirus cases.Confidence among small and medium-sized enterprises, or SMEs, picked up for a second month in a survey of more than 500 companies by Standard Chartered Plc., with the rise in expectations pointing to even stronger performance in the current quarter compared to the first three months of the year.“Export-oriented SMEs continued to outperform domestically-focused SMEs, with faster production and higher output price gains,” according to the Standard Chartered’s economists Lan Shen and Ding Shuang. “The services sector is catching up at a faster pace, driven by the transport and logistics, IT, and commercial services industries, while the catering and accommodation sectors remain sluggish.”The improvement in services was due to the “removal of restrictive measures and vaccine rollout,” they wrote in a report. “While export demand stayed resilient, domestic demand also started to pick up.”Three Reasons to Believe in the Boom on Bloomberg Trade TrackerThe strength of overseas demand can be seen in South Korea’s exports in the first 20 days of the month, which jumped more than 45% compared to the same period a year earlier, the fastest pace since 2011.Global demand has driven up commodity costs, boosting factory-gate inflation in China to its highest since 2017, according to Bloomberg Economics’ price tracker. Copper prices approached the nine-year highs reached in February, while steel futures in China reached new peaks even as rebar stockpiles shrank slightly.China’s stock market moved higher in April, with the benchmark index of 300 mainland companies bouncing back to levels above 5,100.Home sales continued to grow in the month, although the pace was less robust than in March. Regulators have been trying to control housing risks after monetary easing spurred a rebound in the residential market, with buyers using property to hedge against inflation. Car sales growth in the same period slowed slightly.Early IndicatorsBloomberg Economics generates the overall activity reading by aggregating a three-month weighted average of the monthly changes of eight indicators, which are based on business surveys or market prices.Major onshore stocks - CSI 300 index of A-share stocks listed in Shanghai or Shenzhen (through market close on 25th of the month)Total floor area of home sales in China’s four Tier-1 cities (Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen)Inventory of steel rebar, used for reinforcing in construction (in 10,000 metric tons). Falling inventory is a sign of rising demandCopper prices - Spot price for refined copper in Shanghai market (yuan/metric ton)South Korean exports - South Korean exports in the first 20 days of each month (year-on-year change)Factory inflation tracker - Bloomberg Economics created tracker for Chinese producer prices (year-on-year change)Small and medium-sized business confidence - Survey of companies conducted by Standard Chartered PlcPassenger car sales - Monthly result calculated from the weekly average sales data released by the China Passenger Car AssociationFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Supreme Court won't hear Texas challenge to California law that bans state-funded travel there

    Supreme Court declined to get involved in a fight between Texas and California over Texas state laws that disciminate against LGBTQ persons.

  • Polygon Jumps in Crypto Market Rebound, as Ether Congestion Drives Adoption for Rivals

    Polygon has seen a 10x rise in the number of transactions since the start of the year.

  • The Secret to Crushing Your Roth IRA Retirement Savings Goals

    Growing older is a gift that comes with many privileges -- especially when it comes to retirement accounts. If you haven't tapped into the power of tax-advantaged retirement vehicles like the Roth IRA, you're missing out on a big chance to put yourself on a more solid financial footing in your golden years. Here are some ways to supercharge your retirement success with a Roth IRA if you're over 50.

  • India's crematoriums overwhelmed by 'war-like' conditions as virus surge hits new record

    India's crematoriums and burial grounds are being overwhelmed by the devastating new surge of infections tearing through the populous country with terrifying speed, depleting the supply of life-saving oxygen to critical levels and leaving patients to die while waiting in line to see doctors. The UK and other governments around the world pledged support as, for the fourth straight day, India on Sunday set a global daily record for new infections. The surge is spurred by an insidious new variant, undermining the government's premature claims of victory over the pandemic. The 349,691 confirmed cases over the past day brought India's total to more than 16.9 million, behind only the United States globally. The Health Ministry reported another 2,767 deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing India's Covid-19 fatalities to 192,311. Experts say that toll could be a huge undercount, as suspected cases are not included, and many deaths from the infection are being attributed to underlying conditions. The crisis unfolding in India is most visceral in its graveyards and crematoriums, and in heartbreaking images of gasping patients dying on their way to hospitals due to lack of oxygen.

  • Mortgage Rates Fall for a 3rd Consecutive Week and Return to sub-3% Levels

    Mortgage rates fell once more to support a pickup in demand. Rising house prices amidst a shortage of housing supply remains an issue, however.

  • Influencers ordered to stay out of Utah drainage ditch which has become bizarre Instagram hotspot

    Side of highway ‘looked like Disneyland parking lot’ after social media images of ‘blue canal’ go viral

  • Exit polls: Tight race in Albania's parliamentary vote

    Initial exit poll data in Albania's parliamentary election on Sunday suggests that the ruling Socialist Party is in a tight race with the opposition Democratic Party. The exit poll run for Euronews Albania from the MRB, part of the London-based Kantar Group, projects that the left-wing Socialists will win about 44% of the vote while the Democratic Party is expected to capture about 42%.

  • Man Trying to Escape Raid on Superspreader Party Was Impaled by a Spear

    Pedro VilelaA man in Brazil was trapped by a metal spear through his arm as he tried to escape a military police crackdown on a massive country house party where 300 people had gathered in violation of COVID-19 restriction mandates.On Saturday night, authorities received complaints about two ongoing farmhouse parties in the Tocantins capital city of Palmas—one attended by 300 people and another by at least 1,200, according to Brazilian newspaper Globo.When police raided one of the parties, one male party-goer bolted toward the farmhouse’s steel gates, and—in an apparent effort to evade arrest—tried to climb over it. Instead, he ended up impaling himself after one of the gate’s top rods lodged right through his arm.Photos of the man in question show him shirtless, dangling over the gate with the spear poking out of his arm. Firefighters who arrived on the scene worked together to saw the rod off of the gate, and the man was escorted to the hospital to have it surgically removed.Clandestine mega-parties have been taking place all across Brazil, which is now one of the hardest-hit COVID-19 epicenters in the world.Even as an aggressive new Brazilian variant ravages Latin America, an alarming number of babies in the country are dying after contracting the virus, and patients are tied down and ventilated without sedatives in jam-packed hospitals—local news outlets continue to report on massive superspreader events across the country on an almost daily basis.Brazilian soccer star Gabriel Barbosa was detained last month after being caught at an illegal luxury casino event in Sao Paulo with 200 attendees. Weeks later, a 300-person pool party was shut down by police in Taquara, Jacarepaguá. On Sunday, police were called to two packed nightclubs where hundreds more had gathered in violation of pandemic measures.The property owner and host of the Saturday event in Palmas were arrested and charged “for failure to comply with a decree on the prevention of COVID-19,” according to Globo.Photos from the event show rows of dozens of young people sitting poolside on the ground, food and drink bottles scattered around, and police hovering over them. Some party-goers appear to be shielding their faces away from the shot of the camera. None are wearing masks.Comments on the original Globo report first detailing the impalement incident offered some colorful insights on the public’s reaction to Brazil’s relentless superspreader parties and the people who attend them.“Well done,” one commentator wrote in Portuguese.“Register his social security number and cut all types of welfare for 5 years,” another reader suggested, referring to the man who was injured. “Punish him with 30 days of hospital cleaning services and cut 30 days of salary. The retained salary should be donated to a charity. I think it would solve things a bit.”“They’re playing with their lives and the lives of their relatives,” a third person remarked. “So they should face the consequences.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.