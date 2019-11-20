Even Fox News thinks Sondland's testimony 'took out the bus and ran it over President Trump'

Fox News is reeling after the opening hours of testimony from Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union and a key figure in the Trump administration's alleged effort to pressure Ukraine's government to investigate the Bidens. Sondland confirmed Wednesday morning that the Trump administration partook in a "quid pro quo", and pointed his finger directly at the president.

"This, on its face, is very damaging to some of the arguments the GOP has been making," Fox News host Bret Baier confirmed after the opening round of Democrats' questioning. "I think it's going to be fascinating to see, in cross-examination, how they go."

Fox News' Chris Wallace also didn't have a positive spin for the network's viewers. Sondland "took out the bus and ran it over President Trump, Vice President Pence, Mike Pompeo, John Bolton, Rudy Giuliani, Mick Mulvaney," Wallace said. "He implicates all of them."

Sondland had repeatedly stressed that everybody in the administration was "in the loop" about efforts to push Ukraine into announcing an investigation into the Bidens. Watch the response on Fox, below.









Fox News host Bret Baier says Sondland’s testimony is “very damaging to some of the arguments the GOP has been making.” pic.twitter.com/M6SE2s8z74 — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) November 20, 2019

More stories from theweek.com

Ken Starr on the Sondland testimony: 'It's over'

Putin says the Ukraine scandal has distracted the U.S. from Russian election meddling: 'Thank God'

Sondland just obliterated Trump and put the entire White House in peril

