Even as Growth Slows, Amazon Still Produces Massive Sales

Expectations were high going into Amazon.com's (NASDAQ: AMZN) fourth-quarter earnings report. The company had reported a record-breaking holiday season in late December, fueling hopes for a better-than-expected quarter. That's exactly what happened, but decelerating growth gave investors pause.

Amazon reported net sales of $72.4 billion, an increase of 20% year over year and up 21% if you exclude the unfavorable impact from year-over-year changes in foreign-exchange rates. This came in just shy of the high end of management's forecast, which topped out at $72.5 billion, and comfortably ahead of analysts' consensus estimate of $71.87 billion.

A young woman, smiling and picking items from a bin in an Amazon warehouse. More

Image source: Amazon.

Strength across the board

Operating income of $3.8 billion easily exceeded Amazon's guidance of $2.1 billion to $3.6 billion. Net income totaled $3 billion and earnings per share reached $6.04, up 61% year over year. Excluding a one-time credit in Q4 2017 related to the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, Amazon's profit nearly tripled last quarter.

There was solid growth across Amazon's operating segments. North American e-commerce sales grew 18% year over year, to $44.12 billion, while international sales of $20.83 billion increased 15% compared to the prior-year quarter. Amazon Web Services continued to post the most robust growth, as revenue from the cloud-computing segment jumped 45% year over year, to $7.43 billion.

Each of the business segments also improved their operating margins. In North America, Amazon's operating margin increased from 4.5% to 5.1% year over year. In the international market, operating margin improved from negative 5.1% to negative 3.1%, as Amazon continued to expand. Lastly, AWS continues to scale, and its operating margin increased to 29.3% from 26.5% a year earlier.

Amazon Fourth-Quarter Operating Income by Segment Segment Q4 2018 Q4 2017 Change (YOY)

North America $2.25 billion $1.69 billion 33% International ($0.64 billion) ($0.92 billion) N/A AWS $2.18 billion $1.35 billion 61% Total $3.79 billion $2.13 billion 78%

Data source: Amazon. Chart by author. YOY = year over year.

Other areas of interest

There were other interesting tidbits hidden within the bowels of Amazon's massive financial report. Amazon's "other" revenue, which consists primarily of advertising, soared to $3.39 billion, up 95% year over year and topping $10 billion for the year. Subscription revenue -- which includes fees from Amazon Prime memberships, as well as digital video, digital music, audiobook, and e-book subscriptions -- grew 25% year over year to nearly $4 billion, and exceeded $14 billion for the year.

Amazon reported that sales at physical stores declined by 3% year over year, but that requires some context. First, when the company changed Whole Foods' fiscal calendar to match Amazon's, it added an additional five days to the prior-year quarter, making for a tough year-over-year comparison. Furthermore, orders via Prime that are picked up at Whole Foods aren't counted as physical-store sales. Adjusting for these anomalies, sales at Whole Foods increased by 6% year over year.

Finally, Alexa and Echo devices continue to be a perennial favorite of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who gave a nod to the company's voice-activated products in the press release. "Echo Dot was the best-selling item across all products on Amazon globally, and customers purchased millions more devices from the Echo family compared to last year," Bezos wrote. He went on to point out that the number of Alexa skills now tops 80,000, and the team of scientists working on Alexa and machine learning more than doubled in 2018.