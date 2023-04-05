Even high earners face an extra decade of student loan repayments

Professionals face an extra decade of student loans repayments even if they achieve higher earner status.

Young workers will still be paying off their student loans well into middle age due to interest rate rises and changes to the loan repayment threshold, analysis shows.



Even a worker earning £50,000 will never be able to pay back the debt, according to research by tax firm RSM, leaving them in “student loan purgatory” until their debts are written off after 30 years.

This is because many who graduated between September 2012 and July 2023 will be on a “plan 2” student loan repayment scheme, with a maximum interest rate of 6.9pc.

However, they do not have to start paying back their debt until they earn £27,295 a year. The repayment threshold has been increased every since 2017-18 when it was £21,000. Workers repay 9pc of everything they earn over the threshold.



While this means those at the start of their career get more money in their take-home pay, experts warned that workers will face more pain later in their careers.

Chris Etherington of RSM said: “On the face of it, it means students keep more of their earnings but with interest rates increasing, they are likely to be storing up a larger problem down the line.”

RSM calculates that an individual with an outstanding student loan of £25,000 and seven years of repayments behind them will never be able to repay their debt – even on a £50,000 salary.

Based on the previous lower interest rates of 5.5pc, a plan 2 loan holder in 2017 on a £50,000 salary might have reasonably predicted they would repay their student loan in full in around 13 years, its analysis found. In contrast, and following interest rate rises and increases to the repayment threshold, such a graduate today faces another decade of repayments.

Laura Suter of investment firm AJ Bell said: “While graduates save money now, they are likely to be paying off the loan for longer, as the interest on their debt builds up and they are unable to pay it off before the 30-year deadline, when it’s wiped out.”



A worker on £30,000 earns £2,500 a month, which is £226 over the plan 2 repayment threshold, so they would pay back just £20 a month. This barely scratches the surface of their student loan debt, which stands at an average of £45,800 for the 2021-22 cohort of borrowers. An annual interest rate of 6.9pc then adds £2,994 to their debt per year.



Tim Stovold, of accountancy firm Moore Kingston Smith, said: “It is no surprise that the Government only expects around half of students to repay their debts with the balance written off after 30 years.”