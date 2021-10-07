Even 'Hispanic' companies don't have Hispanic board members

Zack Guzman
·Senior Writer
·4 min read

Brands catering to Hispanic culture or Hispanic consumers are never too quiet about touting their supposed authenticity.

El Pollo Loco boasts Mexican food that's "steeped in tradition," Corona beer-maker Constellation Brands flexes its lead among Hispanic drinkers, while Chipotle labels itself a "Mexican Grill."

And yet, in taking a closer look at who exactly leads these "Hispanic" companies at the highest level, a Yahoo Finance review revealed a shockingly low representation of Hispanics among their respective boards — echoing a larger diversity problem for the entire Fortune 500.

Mexican fast casual chains Del Taco (TACO) and Chipotle (CMG) each only have one Hispanic board member among their ranks. Constellation Brands (STZ) lists two Hispanic board members, while El Pollo Loco (LOCO) continues to lack any Hispanic representation at all.

At an average of just 12% Hispanic board representation, those companies only marginally top the disproportionally low representation among Fortune 500 boards. According to an annual review by Deloitte and The Alliance for Board Diversity, only about 4% of all board seats at Fortune 500 companies are held by Hispanic directors. 

Adjusting for U.S. adult population demographics, Hispanics are by far the least represented in the board room for any racial or ethnic group. White Americans, meanwhile are overrepresented in the board room, with 82.5% of all Fortune 500 board seats despite comprising just 64% of the adult U.S. population.

The lack of Hispanic representation in the board room has persisted for years and only recently started to see marginal signs of improvement, according to Esther Aguilera, CEO and president of the Latino Corporate Directors Association. The operative word there is "marginal" since she says there is still such an enormous gap to close. Even in California, where a new law requires at least a minimum level of diversity representation on boards, Latinos still only comprise 2.5% of company board seats despite making up the state's largest demographic cohort with 39.4% of California's population.

"The numbers are awful," she said. "Though there was a four fold increase in [board] appointments, in the first six months of this year, it's still less than what we're seeing with other communities."

Part of the slow change, Aguilera says, has stemmed from slow board turnover, and a misconception that there aren't qualified Hispanic candidates that could be fit to fill board seats. Part of the Latino Corporate Directors Association's push to bring awareness to the lack of representation has been augmented by linking up companies with qualified candidates — a combo that has resulted in dozens of director hirings.

That hiring push may have been made easier in California by a flurry of companies looking to add diversity to their boards in order to avoid fines imposed by the state's new bills. Aside from one bill that requires public companies to have at least one female board member, California's AB 979 requires public companies to have a minimum of one board member from an underrepresented community by the close of 2021. Conservatives have promised a legal challenge to both mandates, as the gender bill appears headed to trial

A slide from Corona-maker Constellation Brands&#39; investor presentation celebrates the fact that Hispanics love their brands and that its hispanic mix makes up half its growth. The company, however, has just two male, Hispanic directors on its 13-member board.
A slide from Corona-maker Constellation Brands' investor presentation celebrates the fact that Hispanics love their brands and that its Hispanic mix makes up half its growth. The company, however, has just two Hispanic directors on its 13-member board.

As Aguilera sees it, there are a lot of practical reasons why board diversity isn't just good for those underrepresented communities — but also for the companies themselves.

"Institutional investors want to see boards that reflect their customers and employees and the communities they serve, because it's good governance, good for business and good for shareholder value and return," she said.

Indeed, fund managers BlackRock and Vanguard Group stated earlier this year that they will begin tracking diversity statistics at public companies in which they invest. Both signaled that they would vote against board nominees that do not help increase diversity at companies that have fallen short in that push. In August, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) green-lit a board diversity push by Nasdaq to have companies listed on its exchange include at least one female board member and at least one from an underrepresented minority or explain to investors why they were unable to do so.

It's worth noting that both of the sole Hispanic directors at Chipotle and Del Taco were both appointed earlier this year. For its part, El Pollo Loco told Yahoo Finance it intends to meet California's diversity requirements by the end of the year.

"We currently have nine board members and are in the process of evaluating candidates for addition to our board, including adding Hispanic representation," a company spokeswoman said. "We expect to meet the legal requirements for board diversity by the end of the year, and we will make an official announcement when our search is completed.”

Zack Guzman is an anchor for Yahoo Finance Live as well as a senior writer covering crypto, cannabis, startups, and breaking news at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @zGuz.

Read the latest cryptocurrency and bitcoin news from Yahoo Finance

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jobless claims: Another 326,000 individuals filed new claims last week

    The Labor Department released its weekly jobless claims report Thursday morning.

  • GOP senator rejects Jamie Dimon's call to end debt limit

    Experts have warned about the 'catastrophic' consequences of a U.S. default, leading some to suggest taking the threat off the table and out of lawmakers' hands by eliminating the debt ceiling. Sen. Mike Braun (R., Ind.) rejects those calls.

  • The price of Red Bull, other energy drinks may be about to skyrocket

    Getting your caffeine jolt may be about to cost a good bit more. Here's why.

  • Tilray CEO: THC seltzer is next big upcoming business

    Irwin D. Simon, Tilray, Inc. Chairman and CEO, joins Yahoo Finance Live following the company's latest earnings results.

  • Workers give up pay to stay remote — but don't always take a financial hit

    Pay cuts for remote employees aren't packing as much of a sting financially as first feared for some workers.

  • U.S. Stocks Surge as Debt, Energy Worries Ease: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities rose on Thursday, bolstered by progress on U.S. debt-ceiling talks and easing concerns about Europe’s energy crunch.Most Read from BloombergHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseClimate Scientists Created a SWAT Team for Weather DisastersThe S&P 500 climbed as m

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks advance as debt ceiling deadline fears abate

    Stocks advanced Thursday, with investors cheering developments in Washington as lawmakers neared an agreement that would temporarily avert a government default by mid-month.

  • Tilray posts 43% rise in quarterly revenue on strong cannabis demand

    The world's largest cannabis producer by sales said its revenue rose to $168 million in the quarter ended Aug. 31 from $117.49 million a year earlier. Cannabis products saw a massive rise in popularity this year as more people turned to it for relaxation during the months-long isolation caused by COVID-19, lifting sales of pot producers. Tilray, which announced the deal in December, added that it had saved about $55 million on a run-rate basis to date from the deal, with actual cash savings close to $20 million.

  • Steven Mnuchin Warns of Inflation Risk, 3.5% Treasury Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- Steven Mnuchin, the former U.S. Treasury secretary, warned about the risks of breaching the debt ceiling, overspending by the Biden administration and concerns that it could further fuel inflation. Most Read from BloombergHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseClimate Scientis

  • Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’

    (Bloomberg) -- Three years ago, Amazon.com Inc. issued an invitation that seemed too good to pass up: Start your own company and earn as much as $300,000 a year delivering packages for the world’s largest online retailer.Most Read from BloombergHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseClimate

  • Facebook stock faces 'serious problems' from whistleblower: Analyst

    Following Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen’s testimony before the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, the company’s shares began trading around 3% lower from the previous week on Wednesday. According to Fitz-Gerald Group Chief Investment Officer Keith Fitz-Gerald, however, though Facebook stock has been resilient in the face of other controversies, this time may be different.

  • Bond Giants’ Retreat From Texas Opens Door for Smaller Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- In Texas, plenty of banks are already filling the void left by Wall Street’s giants. Most Read from BloombergHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseClimate Scientists Created a SWAT Team for Weather DisastersGone, at least for now, are Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc. and

  • What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)?

    If you want to know who really controls Timberland Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TSBK ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Treasuries, Gilts Lead Global Bonds in Fretting Over Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- The bond-market selloff goes global as yields in the U.S., U.K. and Europe jumped, amid concerns that surging energy costs will strengthen inflation’s hold on their economies. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTen-year

  • New York state Cannabis Control Board holds first meeting

    New York state Cannabis Control Board holds first meeting

  • Why Novavax Stock Plunged in September

    What happened Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell by an eye-catching 17.7% in September, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The vaccine specialist's shares have been locked into a multi-month downward trend of late for a variety of reasons.

  • Is Your Family Toxic?

    How to recognize signs of a toxic family relationship, plus how to deal with it and set boundaries. Experts share when it's ok to cut them off with no contact.

  • California declares state of emergency in response to massive oil spill

    An offshore oil rig leaked at least 126,000 gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean over the weekend — it is considered the largest oil spill the area has ever seen.

  • A Trial About Wealth, Privilege and the Murkiness of College Admissions

    As lawyers give their closing arguments in the first trial of the college admissions scandal Wednesday, one question may hang over the Boston courtroom: Will the jury, in a city where town-and-gown suspicion can be strong, see the trial as a tale of a flawed, possibly corrupt college admissions system, or the arrogance and immorality of wealthy men? From the opening day of the federal trial three weeks ago, the prosecution tried to steer the jury away from the college admissions system. Rather,

  • More than 60 nonprofits urge Congress to consider crypto mining’s environmental damage when making rules

    More than 65 nonprofit organizations are collectively urging the U.S. Congress to consider crypto mining’s environmental damage when drafting new laws.