Even after Labour’s about-turn on green investment, there is much to worry business

Abolition of university tuition fees – gone. A tax on the tech giants – gone. Nationalisation of key privatised utilities – gone. Ending the charitable status of private education – gone. A higher top rate of income tax – gone. Scrapping the House of Lords – gone. Rejoining the EU’s single market – gone.

And last week, the flagship “Green Prosperity Plan” – now also gone.

The way things look, there’ll soon be nothing left at all from Labour’s once long list of electoral intentions. All that seemingly remains are the “five missions”, deliberately framed to be so bland and open to interpretation that neither Right nor Left can seriously take issue with them.

It’s all very well expunging all remaining traces of Corbynism in the hope of making the party once more electable, but it’s got to the point where Labour appears virtually indistinguishable from the incumbent government.

If the only selling point is that of not being Tory, then why not just take the best from the Conservative and Labour front benches, have a government of national unity and be done with it?

Might as well, for we seem in any case to have ended up with the Model T approach to governing – the voter can have any colour he wants as long as it’s black.

In the real world, the political divide is of course always going to be stronger and more tribal. Whatever the similarities in policy, Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, knows that his overriding advantage is simply the desire to see the present lot out.

Almost everything seems to be malfunctioning at the moment, and unfortunately for them, the incumbents cannot escape the blame for it. This is the wind that sweeps Sir Keir inexorably towards power.

His only job is not to slip up on the way, as indeed Labour did in the runup to the 1992 election – when it was similarly enjoying strong poll leads – by pledging big tax increases to pay for its spending priorities.

Voters understandably got cold feet, and opted for John Major instead. However you cut it, the £28bn Green Prosperity Plan implied just such a tax raid, and would have been an open goal for the Tories had Labour stuck with it.

The advantage of the “five missions” is that they give Sir Keir a blank canvas on which to paint more or less anything he wants should he eventually get the landslide victory current polling suggests.

The climbdown on the Green Prosperity Plan is plainly an embarrassment, but despite the hoopla that surrounds it, I doubt it’s going to do Labour much harm beyond the immediate environs of the Westminster village.

On the Right, it is strongly suspected that the pursuit of net zero is as much an electoral liability as a potential vote winner, so Sir Keir might even gain from his show of pragmatically minded realpolitik.

Labour’s lurch towards the consensual centre is not without its risks; rebellion on the Left could yet dash Sir Keir’s hopes.

But nor is it all it seems. Lift the bonnet on Sir Keir’s bid for “Mondeo Man”, and you find, what from a business perspective at least, is a rather different story, and one that there is good reason to worry about.

There are at least six areas of concern: limiting the current favourable tax treatment of non-doms; the dismantling of similarly favourable tax breaks for private equity; the imposition of VAT on school fees; an increased windfall profits tax on North Sea oil and gas production; reimposition of the lifetime limit on pension savings; and last but not least, Labour’s so-called New Deal for Working People.

None of these initiatives will be good for an already stagnating economy with multiple challenges, and depending, obviously, on whether they are fully implemented, could end up damaging it quite significantly.

The last of these policies threatens to be particularly destructive for many small and medium sized enterprises, already struggling with oppressive levels of labour market regulation.

As it is, it’s virtually impossible to get rid of someone without paying them a great deal of money, but Labour wants to tighten up Britain’s labour laws even further, strengthening worker rights and rowing back on trade union reform.

This will be great news for anyone who has already got a job, but very bad for those trying to access the jobs market, and will act as a serious disincentive to hiring.

Britain’s relatively flexible labour market is one of the things the UK economy has had going for it these past 40 years, marking it out as closer to the US than mainland Europe. But Labour wants to go the worker rights route, piling further obligations on businesses already hit hard by much higher rates of corporation tax.

As for getting rid of favourable tax treatment for non-doms and private equity, this may have some “soak the rich” electoral appeal, but it is also going to be a deterrent to the internationally wealthy and the highly skilled, as well as undermining London’s position as the private equity capital of Europe.

These sources of wealth indirectly generate a great deal of tax, so far from raising more money, the crackdown is likely to prove fiscally counterproductive. As on much else, Labour has backed off slightly and no longer appears to be suggesting outright abolition, but anything that makes the country less tax competitive internationally is likely to prove negative.

Similarly with VAT on school fees and the lifetime limit on pensions, which are simply a way of making the better off pay more tax.

Then there is the enhanced windfall tax on energy companies, the proceeds of which are now to be switched from financial support for councils to helping to pay for what’s left of the Green Prosperity Plan. Good for loft insulation perhaps, but unambiguously bad for further North Sea oil and gas development.

One of the things that I suppose Labour has unconsciously recognised in scaling back its green spending plans is that net zero is bound to come at a considerable cost.

The politicians have been in a state of denial in admitting as much, deceiving themselves – and everyone else – into believing the green transition offers the prospect of both low cost energy and hundreds of thousands of jobs. For all concerned, it’s proving a rude awakening.

In this regard it is quite similar to Brexit, which was similarly sold as an economically enhancing endeavour, and was embarked upon without any kind of a plan, or realistic assessment of how the supposed benefits might be delivered and what the countervailing costs might be.

Good luck, Labour, which seems likely to form the next government.

On all manner of fronts, the task will be only the grimly dispiriting one of puncturing inflated public expectations.

