Even Lara Trump Was Baffled By Trump’s Bizarre ‘Red Button’ Rant At DeSantis

Donald Trump’s mystifying “red button” message aimed at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) left even those closest to him at least a little stumped.

“I don’t fully know what he means,” daughter-in-law Lara Trump admitted on Fox News on Thursday.

The former president fired off a series of angry and in some cases outright bizarre messages after DeSantis announced he was challenging Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

One mocked DeSantis’ glitch-filled rollout by showing a rocket failure. Another inserted Hitler and Satan into DeSantis’ event.

But the most baffling may have been the “red button” message.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social website:

That seemed to be a reference to a 2018 tweet by Trump aimed at North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un warning that his nuclear launch button “is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!”

But how it relates to DeSantis is anyone’s guess ― although Lara Trump, who is married to Eric Trump, took a stab at it.

“I assume he means that Truth Social was working and that Twitter clearly wasn’t,” she said. “And that maybe it was a bit of a mistake when you have such a hyped rollout to your presidential campaign to try something new, I guess you gotta give Ron DeSantis credit for that.”

