Even as life insurance payouts increased, Securian buckled down and saw growth for 2020

1 / 2

Even as life insurance payouts increased, Securian buckled down and saw growth for 2020

Patrick Kennedy, Star Tribune
·6 min read

As a provider of life insurance, St. Paul-based Securian Financial knew more than most companies the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like other companies, Securian sent employees home to work remotely, technology investments made the shift easier and streamlining some processes helped them better serve customers. It issued new COVID-related benefits and stipends for employees. It even added 250 more employees in 2020.

The pandemic meant Securian paid out $275 million in COVID-related life insurance benefits to customers, about 8% of the claims it paid in 2020. That outlay affected the company's net income, which fell 44% in 2020.

But Securian's top-line revenue grew 4% and the corporate credit rating firm Fitch Ratings recently reiterated Securian's AA rating and "stable" outlook.

At 141 years old, it is one of the oldest companies in St. Paul and in the state. While the events and challenges of the past year were unprecedented to individual careers, the company has survived much more in its long history, Chris Hilger, its chairman and chief executive, said.

Hilger said he's proud of the response that the company made in fulfilling its purpose and promise by taking care of its customers, supporting its employees in their shift to a work from home environment, and raised its financial commitments to the community.

In an interview in Securian's remodeled corporate boardroom, Hilger discussed three crisis-management principles he and other executives developed to guide their decisions through last year.

Some excerpts from that discussion:

Q: What was it like leading the company last year?

A: It was an unexpectantly gratifying year to be leading a life insurance company. It wasn't without its anxious moments. But it was certainly in hindsight a year that we are all really, really proud of."

It's about the many, many ways that we took care of the people who count on us. Whether it was our associates, our customers, and this was a time in which we needed to build upon our great legacy of being supportive of the community more broadly speaking.

We celebrated this all year long.

Q: You developed three crisis principles to guide your decisionmaking, what were they?

A: Taking care of the people who count on us; protecting our financial strength; and making sure that we don't get so caught up in the crisis of the moment that we forget about preparing for the future.

You can get kind of hunkered down if you are not careful and we very early on said, hey, we have to take care of the urgent issues here, but lets not forget to be forward looking, forward thinking and really drive the things that we need to drive to be successful and thrive long-term.

Q: When did you come up with those principles?

A: This theme of uncertainty was really becoming pervasive. I mean as a life insurance company you are thinking about how many death benefits are we going to need to pay to all those people, for example.... I remember it was about the first of April where I first communicated our crisis-management principles and we as a leadership team really were able to benefit from thinking about things with a longer-term perspective anchored in those principles.

Q: You created COVID-related benefits and a $500 home-office stipend for employees, yet still paid out year-end bonuses?

A: We decided to take a real purpose-driven approach to thinking about the bonuses that we paid our employees.

Our financial results in the normal formula would have resulted in very little bonus being paid out to our employees. That's just the reality, yet we ended up paying over 90% of our target bonuses to our employees. And I think that the reaction was a real vote of confidence in the company.

Q: How did you treat community partners last year?

A: In a year when our earnings were going to be down, this was not a year to pull back from the financial support we were going to offer the community. So absolutely we increased our financial contributions 25% to $8.5 million dollars. There was just so much need in the community you couldn't ignore. You can get caught up with your quarterly earnings results and say well we are not in a position to be able to do so, or you can say wait a minute, we've got to step up.

Q: How is Securian thinking about the return to office?

A: This is going to be a big transition. It was a big transition leaving — going remote. It might be an even bigger transition coming back. I think we need to be smart and learn as we begin to welcome people back into the office. We are going to be thoughtful about it.

We believe in coming together. We want to be able to learn what coming together looks like, and again it will be different. We've been here for 141 years and we want to be part of St. Paul coming back to life and the energy that comes from being part of these communities. So we will come back but it will be different than it was in the past to be sure.

It's going to be really important to optimize the facilities to support the type of collaboration that we are going to be looking for in the future

Q: What were some leadership lessons you learned last year?

A: Number one: Preparation matters a lot. One of the things I love about being part of this organization is the preparation that we undertook. Not for this particular event because nobody knew this event was coming on, but preparation we took that really helped us.

Whether it's the big technology investments that we've made, the space improvements we are beginning to make. Quite frankly, the financial strength that we built up. It was incredibly comforting to have the financial strength of this organization when you think about navigating all the uncertainty that was there. That wasn't our concern, our concern was never, hey, are you going to make it.

The second big lesson that I have is don't underestimate the dedication, resilience, and innovation of your employees when it matters. When you are in a crisis you can count on that. I always hoped it was there — but flying colors. It was amazing to me how well our employees stepped up and just made it happen.

Patrick Kennedy • 612-673-7926

Recommended Stories

  • Sorry to Say: You Probably Shouldn't Claim Social Security at 62

    Yes, you can claim Social Security as early as age 62. When you claim at age 62, the benefit formula lowers your monthly Social Security income by up to 30%. You'll obviously need to take higher withdrawals from your retirement account to cover the shortfall.

  • 25 Things You Should Never Do With Your Money

    If you want to put your money to good use, there are many things you shouldn't do with it. Find out how to properly handle your money by knowing what not to do.

  • Jamal Khashoggi: Saudi crown prince ‘served with lawsuit’ accusing him of kidnap and assassination

    ‘Ruthless torture and murder of Khashoggi shocked the conscience of people throughout the world’

  • Man charged with beating man to death with hammer confesses to 15 other killings in New Mexico, including ex-wife

    Sean Lannon, 47, beat Michael Dabkowski, 66, to death with a hammer and has confessed to killing 15 more people in New Mexico, including his ex-wife.

  • George W Bush says he was left ‘sick to stomach’ by Capitol riots

    ‘I’m still disturbed when I think about it’

  • Fears raised over future of the UK pub industry

    Britain's famous pubs face a bleak future if restrictions aren't lifted soon. That was the warning from chain operator J D Wetherspoon on Friday (March 19). 'Spoons', as Britons often call it, slipped to a first-half loss from a year-earlier profit as all of its pubs were closed during the holidays due to lockdown. Chairman Tim Martin, an outspoken critic of the government's handling of the health crisis, said that the future of the industry depended on a "consistent set of sensible policies".He's called for the ending of lockdowns and tier systems.Spoons is set to open beer gardens, rooftop gardens and patios at nearly 400 of its 872 pubs next month in light of easing restrictions.The company posted its first annual loss since 1984 in fiscal year 2020. It's had to cut hundreds of jobs and ask investors for money twice, to get through the past year.Martin condemned curbs including curfews, a requirement for "substantial meals" with drinks, and masks for bathroom visits. He says the measures have "no real basis in common sense or science", and demanded that the government show more consideration for the industry.Wetherspoon reported a pre-tax loss of 46.2 million pounds, or about $64 million, for the six months ending January 24.That's a reversal from profits this time last year. The disappointing results come in the week of St Patrick's Day.The British Beer and Pub Association estimated that on March 17 alone, pubs lost out on 14 million sales of pints.

  • Taliban insist on Islamic system for Afghanistan and sticking to troop withdrawal deadline

    The Taliban on Friday pushed back against major regional players at a conference in Moscow who said Afghanistan should not return to being an Islamic emirate, and it warned the United States against keeping troops in Afghanistan beyond their agreed withdrawal date. At a summit in Moscow on Thursday, six weeks ahead of a deadline set last year for the withdrawal of U.S. troops, the United States, Russia, China and Pakistan called on the warring Afghan sides to agree on an immediate ceasefire.

  • Julia Letlow wins Louisiana congressional seat, CBS News projects

    Luke Letlow was set to succeed Representative Ralph Abraham, but died of COVID-19 complications before he could be sworn in.

  • 'It's become a tinder': Miami Beach declares state of emergency for entertainment district due to spring breakers

    Miami Beach has declared a state of emergency due to an influx of spring breakers who have inundated the city.

  • A father dropped his 2-year-old daughter into the enclosure of an angry African bull elephant at San Diego Zoo

    The unidentified 25-year-old lost his grip on his 2-year-old daughter while trying to climb out of the enclosure, but both escaped uninjured.

  • Player who collapsed at Sac high school football game dies, district says

    A Kennedy High School football player who collapsed during a football game has died, according to the Sacramento City Unified School District. The player, later identified as Emmanuel Antwi, fell to the ground during the game Friday around 8:20 p.m. Medical personnel quickly transported the player to a hospital. School officials canceled the game and cleared out the limited fans in attendance at the stadium.

  • Miami Beach declares spring break emergency

    The city will impose an 8 p.m. curfew in the South Beach entertainment district.

  • 'Spoiled, ungrateful millionaires:' Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview divides Britons and Americans

    "This interview has removed all remaining sympathy I had for the couple," one English man said.

  • A man was arrested after he verbally assaulted, pepper-sprayed an Asian gas station owner because the suspect wanted to pay in all coins

    "The guy had pulled out his pepper spray and he had shot my face, arms. I ended up going to the ER to get taken care of," the owner told KGO.

  • Party’s over: Miami Beach closing causeways, imposing spring break South Beach curfew

    Frustrated and concerned by overwhelming spring break crowds that have overrun the city’s entertainment district, the city of Miami Beach on Saturday tried to shut down the party by imposing an 8 p.m. curfew in South Beach and closing the causeways into the city to visiting traffic.

  • Man arrested after taking daughter into zoo elephant habitat

    A father has been arrested on suspicion of child endangerment after he carried his 2-year-old daughter into the elephant habitat at the San Diego Zoo to take a photograph with the animals. The man bypassed multiple barriers and “purposely and illegally trespassed” into a habitat for Asian and African elephants Friday afternoon, zoo spokesman Andrew James said. A witness video provided to NBC San Diego shows a man dropping the child as they flee the enclosure as a trumpeting elephant charged at them.

  • The gold-plated Boeing 757 owned by former President Trump is sitting empty at a New York airport, amid reports that the plane requires costly repairs

    Former President Donald Trump's luxury plane has apparently fallen into disrepair. It comes after reports that his net worth has significantly fallen.

  • Why Europe's AstraZeneca vaccine fumble could be bad news for the U.S.

    The confusing episode over AstraZeneca inoculations, which were temporarily suspended in Germany and other European countries, may have a ripple effect, clouding the vaccination issue not just for EU citizens but for at least some Americans.

  • Mar-a-Lago Hosted Wild Parties Just Before Its COVID Outbreak. And It’s Not Stopping.

    InstagramDonald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club is dealing with a coronavirus outbreak. But that doesn’t mean the parties stop.On Sunday, the club will host a 500-person fundraiser for a childrens’ charity—complete with vintage cars, Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and “everybody playing by the pool,” according to Palm Beach realtor Valentina Aved, who helped organize the event.The $375-a-head, invite-only party benefitting Place of Hope is sold out, Aved says, and nobody seems concerned about the outbreak.“It will be a very exciting event. The most beautiful cars, people, good friends,” she told The Daily Beast. The charity’s Instagram likewise promised “hundreds of historic cars on display, live entertainment, a fashion show, brunch and more!” It does not mention coronavirus precautions. The party’s website references “sanitization stations” and “room for social distancing” once.The event will be held outdoors after multiple infections forced the club’s dining room and beachside venue to close. In an email to members, first reported by the Associated Press, Mar-a-Lago said, “some of our staff have recently tested positive for COVID-19” but promised “all appropriate response measures” were being taken. Affected areas were being sanitized and some workers were quarantining, but banquet and event services remain open, it said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valentina Deva (@realtorvalentina) Aved, who goes by Valentina Deva on Instagram, told The Daily Beast that two kitchen staff members had tested positive. She was at Mar-a-Lago last week during two wild fundraiser events put on for a dog charity, Big Dog Ranch Rescue, chaired by Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump. Usually the annual gala—almost always held at Trump properties—attracts at least 800 people, but, due to COVID-19, organizers split the event into two bashes of about 500 people across two days.Aved insisted everyone wore masks and tried their best to social distance—“maybe not six feet, but at least three feet apart”—in the Grand Ballroom.But dozens of photos and videos from the event show almost no attendees wearing masks, and women screaming and crowding around one another to take photos.In one video from the event posted by Miami philanthropist Angela Bird, a topless male model walked down a catwalk as mask-less woman screamed and cheered at nearby tables.The events, complete with dog shows and an auction, reportedly raised $1.4 million. Neither Place of Hope, Big Dog Ranch Rescue, nor Mar-a-Lago responded to The Daily Beast’s request for comment about precautions taken. Instagram/Angela Birdman Bird, who is on the charity’s board of directors, told The Daily Beast she hadn’t heard of “one single person who has tested positive from attending that event.” She said masks were given out upon entry, and everyone was asked to wear them until seated.Lara Trump attended the fundraiser as well. Donald Trump himself showed up midway through, telling the crowd he heard their raucous noises from the golf course and came to “check out what you are doing,” according to Aved.Trump was seen hugging people as a mostly mask-free crowd took photos and chanted, “We love you, we love you.”In other videos from the past week, Melania Trump was seen joining her husband in a dining area, mobbed by more mask-free patrons.The former first family moved to Mar-a-Lago permanently after leaving the White House in January. Donald and Melania were there on Friday preparing for their son Barron’s 15th birthday when the outbreak became public, according to CNN. View this post on Instagram A post shared by F A R R A H A B R A H A M (@farrahabraham) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Vinci (@vanessavincistyle) View this post on Instagram A post shared by @michaelsolakiewicz Aved said she checked up on her friends in light of the club’s positive cases. Some had returned to Miami, others to New York, where incoming travelers are supposed to quarantine or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result. None of them were feeling ill, she said. Florida state Rep. Omari Hardy, a Democrat, asked Palm Beach County to shut down Mar-a-Lago in January after a New Year’s Eve bash there attracted hundreds of mask-less partygoers. The county sent a stern letter to the club warning that it had violated county codes and could be fined $15,000. Hardy said the Florida House had passed a COVID-19 liability bill that will give businesses like Mar-a-Lago immunity despite irresponsible behavior. He tweeted Friday night: “The workers don’t deserve this.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Father accused of bringing, dropping child in San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat

    The man allegedly dropped the child in the enclosure where an animal appeared ready to charge, authorities said.