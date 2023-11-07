Even In Matte Black, The Tesla Cybertruck Still Looks Like Crap

Allegedly, production of the Tesla Cybertruck will begin before the end of the year. At least that’s what Elon Musk says, and you know you can always trust a Musk timeline. As more videos come out showing pre-production prototypes, though, including quite a few broken ones, it’s starting to look like Elon Musk was probably right when he said Tesla had dug its own grave with the Cybertruck. Take, for example, the Cybertruck prototype that showed up at a Malibu cars and coffee event over the weekend, as reported by InsideEVs.

The author, friend of Jalopnik Daniel Golson, was personally at the event and got an up-close look at the Cybertruck that was driven by Tesla designer Franz von Holzhausen . Based on what Golson saw, the matte-black-wrapped Cybertruck is either a long way from being production-ready, or it’s just going to go into production anyway regardless of all of its flaws. Odds are, it’s the latter. From InsideEVs:

Yeah, that sounds (and looks) bad. And not because I’m a beta-cuck soy boy who’s jealous of Elon’s wealth. We’re talking legitimately terrible build quality that we haven’t seen on anything but the most egregious of poorly built Teslas in the past. Even the wrap itself appeared to be poorly applied, with plenty of bubbles and several spots where the wrap was already peeling off of the bodywork. Oh, and it looks like visibility is going to be a total nightmare.

Those aren’t the only problems with the Cybertruck that Golson witnessed, though, so head on over to InsideEVs to give the rest of the article a read. And if you were still planning to buy one, you might want to reconsider that idea.

