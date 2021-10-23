Even more Best Buy Black Friday 2021 sales just dropped: Shop TVs, tablets and more
Best Buy's early Black Friday sale is finally here with a brand new lineup of tech deals that just dropped right in time for the weekend. You can start holiday shopping and snag big discounts on Samsung TVs, Sony noise-canceling headphones, Roku streaming sticks and more.
In anticipation of supply chain issues and labor shortages, retailers, like Walmart, eBay, Target and Amazon, are kicking off their holiday season sales several weeks in advance.
Below, we’ve gathered all of the best early Best Buy Black Friday deals, plus answered some of the most common questions. We’ll continually update this post with more information and deals as we receive them. Looking for gift ideas? Check out our coverage.
What are the top Best Buy Black Friday 2021 deals?
Whether you need a powerful new sound system for your TV setup, a new monitor for your computer needs or just want to see what all the fuss is over streaming devices, Best Buy has a plethora of items on sale. Check out the best of the best below:
TVs
Get the Samsung 70-Inch Class TU6985 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $599.99 (Save $150)
Get the LG 70-Inch Class NanoCell 75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV for $749.99 (Save $450)
Get the Samsung 55-Inch Q80A QLED 4K UHD Smart TV for $999.99 (Save $200)
Get the Samsung 65-Inch The Frame LED 4K UHD Smart TV for $1,499.99 (Save $500)
Get the LG 65-Inch Class 90 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart TV for $1,599.99 (Save $400)
Get the Samsung 75-Inch QN90A Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart TV for $2,599.99 (Save $500)
Laptops and tablets
Get the Lenovo Chromebook 3 14-Inch Laptop for $129 (Save $160)
Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 64GB for $129.99 (Save $70)
Get the HP 14-Inch Intel Celeron Laptop for $189.99 (Save $60)
Get the Acer 14-Inch Full HD Touch 4GB Chromebook for $419 ($80)
Get the Microsoft 12.4-Inch Touch-Screen Surface Laptop Go (10th Generation) for $549.99 (Save $150)
Get the Microsoft 12.3-Inch Surface Pro 7 (10th Generation) for $699.99 (Save $200)
Computer monitors
Get the Apple 21.5-Inch iMac with Retina 4K Display for $999.99 (Save $500)
Computer accessories
Get the PNY 32GB Turbo Attache 4 USB Flash Drive for $7.99 (Save $5)
Get the Rocketfish 4-Inch 4K UltraHD/HDR In-Wall Rated HDMI Cable for $14.99 (Save $15)
Get the WD Easystore 1TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive for $49.99 (Save $35)
Kitchen and home goods
Get the Bella Pro Series 4.2-Quart Analog Air Fryer for $29.99 (Save $30)
Get the Keurig Limited Edition Jonathan Alder K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $49.99 (Save $50)
Get the Bella Pro Series 6-Slice Toaster Oven for $69.99 (Save $30)
Get the Ninja Mega Kitchen System 72-Ounce Blender for $159.99 (Save $40)
Get the Shark Air Purifier 6 with Anti-Allergen HEPA Filter for $299.99 (Save $150)
Get the Ecovacs Robotics Deebot T8+ Vacuum and Mop Robot with Advanced Laser Mapping and 3D Obstacle Detection for $449.99 (Save $300)
Get the iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum for $749.99 (Save $50)
Microphones
Get the Blue Snowball iCE Wired USB Microphone for $39.99 (Save $10)
Get the Blue Blackout Yeti USB Microphone with $50 Ubisoft Discount for $119.99 (Save $20)
Smartwatches
Speakers
Get the Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker (2nd Generation) for $24.99 (Save $25)
Get the Insignia Sonic Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $24.99 (Save $45)
Get the Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth Speaker for $249.99 (Save $100)
Headphones
Get the JLab Epic Air ANC True Wireless Earbuds for $59.99 (Save $40)
Get the Sennheiser Momentum Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones for $249.98 (Save $150)
Media room essentials
Get the Sony Streaming Blu-Ray Disc Player with Built-In Wi-Fi and HDMI Cable for $69.99 (Save $10)
Exercise bikes
Electric scooters
Get the Hover-1 Alpha Foldable Electric Scooter for $429.99 (Save $20)
Get the Unagi Model One E350 Foldable Electric Scooter for $689.99 (Save $100)
Smart home
Get the Philips Hue White and Color Bluetooth LED Smart Bulbs 3-Pack for $99.99 (Save $35)
Get the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera 12-Piece Indoor and Outdoor Security Bundle for $399.99 (Save $200)
When does Best Buy Black Friday 2021 start?
Best Buy’s Black Friday 2021 sale will consist of two roll-outs; the first wave of deals started October 19. Up next is Best Buy's official Black Friday sale on Friday, November 19.
Like in previous years, Best Buy locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25. However, you can still shop on their website or app.
Should I shop Best Buy early Black Friday 2021 deals?
Yes.
New this year is Best Buy’s "Black Friday Price Guarantee." This means that anything you purchase duringt sale will be the best price offered by Best Buy. Best Buy says that it’ll “automatically refund our My Best Buy and Best Buy Totaltech members the difference” if the price drops below what you paid. Non-members can also be refunded, but they’ll have to contact customer service, or visit a Best Buy store.
Will there be a Best Buy Black Friday ad scan?
Every year, Best Buy releases a circular spotlighting the doorbusters and limited-time deals it will make available during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. We expect to see the full ad scan weeks ahead of the official Best Buy Black Friday sale start date of Friday, November 19.
Are Best Buy Black Friday deals available online?
Yes. Shoppers can shop Best Buy Black Friday deals online. As an added benefit, shoppers can also make use of Best Buy’s store pickup and curbside pickup service. Doing so will allow you to get your gifts without waiting around for delivery.
Best Buy says that same-day delivery is available on thousands of in-stock items at its store.
This year, like last year, we expect online and in-store doorbusters to be equal in quality. So if you want to stick to shopping online, you won’t miss out on any good deals.
Shop the Best Buy early Black Friday deals.
