Even more candidate file for political office in southern West Virginia

Jan. 13—BLUEFIELD — As the first week of the candidate filing period in West Virginia came to a close Friday, more filings were reported in Mercer and McDowell counties.

Two more candidates filed Friday for the District 2 seat on the Mercer County Commission, including Karen Champion Pendleton of Princeton who filed as a Republican and Stephanie Dempsey of Bluefield, who also filed as a Republican. Brian Blankenship also filed as a Republican for the District 2 county commission seat.

Also in Mercer County, Paul Hodges filed in the non-partisan Division 3 Mercer County Board of Education race.

Other candidate filings to date in Mercer County include Alan Christian, who filed as a Republican for sheriff of Mercer County; incumbent Republican Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran filed for re-election; and Brian Blankenship filed as a Republican for the District 2 seat on the Mercer County Commission.

Two candidates have filed for the Republican nomination for assessor. They are incumbent assessor Lyle Cottle and Tommy Bailey, the incumbent sheriff of Mercer County.

Six candidates have filed in the non-partisan magistrate race. The candidates are Alvin Marchant, who filed in Division 5, and incumbent magistrates Mike Crowder (Division 4), Keith Compton (Division 3), Mike Flanigan (Division 1), Susan Honaker (Division 2) and William Holroyd (Division 5).

Incumbent Circuit Court Judges William J. Sadler (Division 2) and Mark Wills (Division 3) also filed for re-election in the non-partisan Judicial Circuit 13. Kelli Harshbarger, a current assistant prosecuting attorney, and attorney Ryan Flanigan both filed in Division 1 of the 13th judicial circuit.

In McDowell County, incumbent Prosecuting Attorney Brittany Puckett filed for re-election as a Democrat. Incumbent Sheriff James Muncy filed for re-election as a Democrat. Danny Mitchell, Mark Shelton and Richard Vandyke filed in the non-partisan magistrate race and John Callaway filed in the non-partisan board of education contest.

Incumbent Circuit Court Judge Rick Murensky filed for re-election in the non-partisan Judicial Circuit 12 (Division 1).

In Monroe County, Republican Kenny W. Mann and Republican Kevin A. Mann filed for county commission; Republican Sarah F. Martin filed for assessor; Republican Michael Heller filed for sheriff; and Democrat Justin R. St. Clair filed for prosecuting attorney.

On the state level, three candidates had filed for governor as of Friday. They were Republican Mac Warner, Republican Mitch Roberts and Democrat Stephen Williams. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who is considered one of the front-runners in the race for governor, had not yet filed in the governor's race as of Friday.

Incumbent Republican Chandler Swope of Bluefield filed for re-election in the Senate District 6 contest.

Incumbent Republican Marty Gearheart of Bluefield also filed for re-election in the House of Delegates District 37 contest.

Incumbent Republican Joe Ellington filed for re-election in the House of Delegates District 38 race.

Incumbent Republican Delegate Doug Smith filed for re-election Tuesday in the House of Delegates District 39 contest.

In the U.S. Senate race, candidates who had filed as of Friday included Republican Jim Justice, Republican Alex Mooney and Republican Janet McNulty.

Republicans Riley Moore, Joseph (Joe) Earley and Dennis "Nate" Cain all filed as of Tuesday in the U.S. House District 2 race along with Democrat Steven Wendelin. Democrats Jim Umberger and Chris Bob Reed filed in the U.S. House District 1 contest. U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., the incumbent Republican representative serving southern West Virginia, had not yet filed for re-election as of Friday in the U.S. House District 1 contest.

There is still plenty of time for additional candidates to file for political office with the filing deadline not being until Jan. 27.

