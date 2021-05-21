Even the pandemic can’t stop the 2021 Silver Knight Award winners from shining brightly

Colleen Wright
·5 min read

Through a most challenging school year, Silver Knight Award winners have given it their all.

When the coronavirus pandemic changed life as they knew it, some Silver Knight winners were stirred to action.

Julianne Rodriguez at St. Brendan High in Miami-Dade programmed a robot that could connect families with their loved ones in senior living facilities and hospitals that couldn’t allow visitors. Madison Sullivan at West Broward High in Broward made over 1,200 fabric masks, each delivered with a note of encouragement written by children from a local elementary school, complete with their own artwork.

Some have spent their childhoods devoted to community service. Leandra Hall at MAST Academy in Miami-Dade created her service project, AfroTechie, at age 13 because she saw that low-income and minority children lacked access to S.T.E.M education. Chelsea Hernandez at Charles W. Flanagan High in Broward has been tutoring and mentoring students since eighth grade.

These extraordinary students and their peers were recognized Thursday night at a virtual ceremony celebrating the 63rd Annual Miami Herald/el Nuevo Herald Silver Knight Awards. Not yet out of the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony was recorded live at Confetti & Fog FX, a Hialeah video production studio.

Award winners celebrate during the 63rd Annual Miami Herald / el Nuevo Herald Silver Knight Awards with Nancy Meyer, president, Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald, and hosts Monica Richardson, executive editor, Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald, and Rick Hirsch, managing editor, Miami Herald, on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Award winners celebrate during the 63rd Annual Miami Herald / el Nuevo Herald Silver Knight Awards with Nancy Meyer, president, Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald, and hosts Monica Richardson, executive editor, Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald, and Rick Hirsch, managing editor, Miami Herald, on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

Before 2020, the over-the-top ceremony was held at the John S. and James L. Knight Center in downtown Miami.

Silver Knight winners are high school seniors who have gone above and beyond to make their communities a better place. They are well-rounded and stellar athletes, performers and scholars who have set themselves apart and earned their spot among past winners that have continued to do extraordinary things.

Like Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon, who won the Silver Knight in Science in 1982 as a Palmetto High senior. William Conti, the Oscar-winning composer who wrote the music for the “Rocky” and “Karate Kid’’ films, among others, won the Silver Knight in Music in 1959 as a North Miami High senior. And Frances Cook, a career Foreign Service officer who was the former U.S. ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman and the Consul General in Egypt, won the Silver Knight in Social Sciences in 1963, representing South Dade High.

‘Our nation is in good hands’ with these Silver Knights

On Thursday night, the best of the best of 15 categories were selected from 619 students representing 99 public and private schools in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. The categories range from mathematics and science to world languages, speech, athletics, drama and journalism.

Each category has one winner and three honorable mentions from each county. Miami-Dade had 406 nominees from 65 schools and Broward had 213 nominees from 34 schools.

Monica Richardson, executive editor, Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald, and Rick Hirsch, managing editor of the Miami Herald, host the 63rd Annual Miami Herald / el Nuevo Herald Silver Knight Awards on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Monica Richardson, executive editor, Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald, and Rick Hirsch, managing editor of the Miami Herald, host the 63rd Annual Miami Herald / el Nuevo Herald Silver Knight Awards on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald President Nancy Meyer delivered opening remarks during her first Silver Knight awards as president. Monica Richardson, the new executive editor of the Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald and McClatchy Florida regional editor, presented the awards alongside Rick Hirsch, managing editor of the Miami Herald.

“I am proud to lead this vital institution and I am so humbled to be in front of such a talented, dedicated group of nominees and award winners,” Meyer said. “As you become our next generation of philanthropists, entrepreneurs, business and community leaders, I am confident our community and our nation is in good hands.”

Nancy Meyer, president of the Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald, delivers opening remarks at the 63rd Annual Miami Herald / el Nuevo Herald Silver Knight Awards on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Nancy Meyer, president of the Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald, delivers opening remarks at the 63rd Annual Miami Herald / el Nuevo Herald Silver Knight Awards on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

Jessenia Castillo couldn’t believe it. She created a podcast called Flip the Switch to help her Allapattah community of working-class Hispanic families become financially literate. It earned her the Silver Knight in Business for Miami-Dade.

Castillo celebrated with her friends. Her mother was out working. The Miami Jackson senior said she couldn’t wait to tell her when she got home.

“I think I’m super excited because I didn’t expect anything out of it,” Castillo said. “I started the project because... I thought it was necessary especially for my school. I think a lot of our students don’t get the recognition they deserve. So I hope me getting this will help other students get out there and star. I feel like that’s the hardest part.”

Meet the 2021 Silver Knight winners

Aryan Ranjan founded The Last Generation, a national student-led climate research initiative that built a community of 100 activists that lobbied elected officials to support federal climate legislation.

It won Ranjan, a senior at American Heritage, a Speech Silver Knight in Broward.

“It’s just a huge honor,” he said. “I didn’t know a lot of the other nominees personally but I know that they really made a lot of huge impacts to even get to this point. To be here and to be recognized with all of them is an amazing feeling. It really gives me hope for what I’m doing.”

Longtime Belen friends take two awards

In Miami-Dade, Belen Jesuit Preparatory School had two Silver Knights in Journalism and World Languages. All 10 of the school’s nominees gathered for a watch party and celebrated their two wins and two honorable mentions with pizza and brotherhood.

Juan Tejera, Miami-Dade’s Silver Knight winner in Journalism, and David Alarcon, the Silver Knight in World Languages, have been best friends since sixth grade.

“I feel great,” said Tejera. “Honestly more than winning, it was just a special moment to share with my brothers.”

“For us to win this together,” he said of Alarcon, “it was so special. We literally grew up doing this.”

Another school, Our Lady of Lourdes Academy in Miami, held a watch party for their nominees in the school cafeteria. There, Brooke Merdjane was named an honorable mention for Mathematics.

Cristina Fernandez, 18, senior, blows a kiss to the large photo of herself that is displayed among other Our Lady of Lourdes Academy Silver Knight Awards nominees upon her parents request for a quick photo. Our Lady of Lourdes Academy hosted a Silver Knight Awards watch party where Brooke Merdjane received an Honorable Mention for Mathematics on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Cristina Fernandez, 18, senior, blows a kiss to the large photo of herself that is displayed among other Our Lady of Lourdes Academy Silver Knight Awards nominees upon her parents request for a quick photo. Our Lady of Lourdes Academy hosted a Silver Knight Awards watch party where Brooke Merdjane received an Honorable Mention for Mathematics on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

Two other schools had two winners: Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High for Mathematics and Science and the School for Advanced Studies, Wolfson Campus, for English & Literature and Music & Dance.

In Broward, Coral Glades High School dominated with Silver Knights in General Scholarship, Journalism, Mathematics and World Languages. University School of Nova Southeastern University had three winners in Art, Business and Digital & Interactive Media.

The winners take home a $2,000 scholarship, an AAdvantage 25,000-mile travel certificate and an American Airlines medallion. Honorable mentions receive a $500 scholarship and an engraved plaque.

Miami Herald staff writer Howard Cohen and Miami Herald freelance writer Sue Arrowsmith contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Blue Origin discloses $2 million as current highest bid for seat on space flight

    Blue Origin, billionaire Jeff Bezos' rocket company, disclosed $2 million as the current highest bid for a seat on its New Shepard spacecraft after the startup closed the first phase of its auction. The process will conclude in a final phase on June 12 with a live online auction. The rocket company is targeting July 20 for its first suborbital sightseeing trip on its spacecraft, a landmark moment in a competition to usher in a new era of private commercial space travel.

  • Ana could form soon in Atlantic, more than a week before the start of hurricane season

    A disturbance that developed overnight near Bermuda, far from Florida, could become this year’s first named storm. It’s more than a week before the official start of hurricane season.

  • Hawaii area can expect 2 to 5 storms during hurricane season

    The central Pacific basin including Hawaii can expect between two and five tropical depressions, tropical storms or hurricanes this year, federal forecasters said Wednesday. The annual National Weather Service prediction said there is about an 80% chance of a near or below-average season. A lack of El Nino — warmer than average sea surface temperatures — was also a factor.

  • To hold, or not to hold: Tokyo residents torn two months before Olympics

    The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are only two months away, but residents are deeply divided on whether they should go ahead mid-pandemic, after the Games were already delayed by a year due to COVID-19. As a preventative measure, most foreigners are already banned from attending and a decision is still pending on domestic spectators. Toshihiko Osawa, the third-generation owner of a traditional sweet shop in Tokyo, said he wants the Olympics to be held, with domestic spectators allowed to attend.

  • Simu Liu Becomes Men's Health's First East Asian Cover Model Since Jet Li

    Actor Simu Liu is gracing the cover of Men's Health for June, making him the magazine’s first East Asian cover model in over a decade. Hero on the cover: Liu, who stars in the upcoming "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," announced the milestone via a tweet on Wednesday. “I am SO very excited to present to you the June cover of @MensHealthMag,” Liu posted along with images from the cover shoot.

  • ‘Final Account’: An Oral History of a Broken, Brainwashed Nation

    A collection of interviews with the last generation of Germans who lived through the Third Reich doubles as an urgent reminder to keep history from repeating itself

  • Sri Lanka: Covid increases China influence in India's backyard

    As India struggles to deal with the virus, China steps in to help its neighbours like Sri Lanka.

  • Lady Gaga says a producer threatened to 'burn' all of her music if she didn't remove her clothes when she was 19

    The 35-year-old Grammy-winning musician spoke about her experience in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's docuseries "The Me You Can't See."

  • Prince Harry said he was met with 'total silence or total neglect' when he asked the royal family to help Meghan Markle

    Prince Harry spoke in the new documentary series "The Me You Can't See" about how media attention affected Markle's mental health.

  • Lady Gaga says the producer that raped her dropped her off 'pregnant on a corner' after locking her in a studio for months

    The singer, 35, spoke about being raped at 19 years old in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's Apple TV+ docuseries "The Me You Can't See."

  • Arizona secretary of state says Maricopa County needs new voting machines after Republican audit

    In a letter to Maricopa County officials sent Thursday, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said she has "grave concerns" over the "security and integrity" of voting machines that were turned over to private contractors hired by the Republican-led state Senate to audit the November presidential election. Using subpoenas, the state Senate was able to get the 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County during the election, as well as voting machines and personal information on voters. They hired the Florida-based Cyber Ninjas firm, which has no election experience, to run the audit, giving them unmonitored access to everything. Hobbs said Cyber Ninjas has "failed to provide full transparency into what they did with the equipment," and she finds it alarming that "the chain of custody, a critical security tent, has been compromised and election officials do not know what was done to the machines while under Cyber Ninjas' control." After speaking with cyber security experts, Hobbs has determined the safest course of action is for the county "not to re-deploy any of the subpoenaed machines that it turned over to the Senate in any future elections." Maricopa County leases its voting machines from Dominion Voting Systems, and is now in the middle of a three-year, $6.1 million lease agreement, The Arizona Republic reports. Hobbs said considering the "potential impact of decommissioning the subpoenaed equipment, including on taxpayer dollars and county operations, my office did not reach this decision lightly," but her concerns are heavy enough that she believes "the county can agree that this is the only path forward to ensure secure and accurate elections in Maricopa County in the future." More stories from theweek.comThe enormous downside of another long, public Trump investigation that comes to nothingAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee DayWhat the left gets wrong about the Israel-Palestine conflict

  • Prince Harry accuses Royal family of 'total neglect' and 'bullying' in Apple TV series

    The Duke of Sussex has accused the Royal family of "total neglect" and of "bullying him into silence" as he said the Prince of Wales had told him that as he had suffered, his sons would suffer too. Prince Harry, 36, underwent a highly personal therapy session on camera for his new Apple TV documentary series, discussing traumatic memories from his childhood. He spoke extensively about his struggles with mental health and his disconnect with his family’s attitudes to the subject. The Duke said that he and the Duchess of Sussex were subjected to such a level of harassment on social media that he felt “completely helpless” and assumed that his family would help. “Every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, to stop just got met with total silence or total neglect,” he said. “We spent four years trying to make it work. We did everything that we possibly could to stay there and carry on doing the role and doing the job.”

  • Canadiens beat Maple Leafs 2-1; Tavares injured early

    Paul Byron broke a tie with a short-handed goal from his knees with 7:16 left and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Thursday night in Game 1 of the first-round series between Original Six rivals. The game was marred by an early collision that sent Toronto captain John Tavares off the ice on a stretcher to a hospital. Tavares crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period and was hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell.

  • The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards are open for submissions - here are the most hilarious photos so far

    The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards highlight hilarious photos of animals in the wild. The 2021 contest is open for submissions until June 30.

  • Republicans explain their vote against Asian American hate crimes legislation

    The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act will expedite the review of hate crimes related to the pandemic and expand efforts to make the reporting of hate crimes more accessible at local and state levels, including providing online reporting resources in multiple languages.

  • House Republican votes for U.S. Capitol riot plan a blow to Kevin McCarthy

    A week after House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy gambled he could unify his caucus by ousting a prominent critic of former President Donald Trump, a new Trump-inspired rift has raised questions about his leadership. Thirty-five Republican representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives - or one out of every six - joined the 219 majority Democrats in voting https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-house-set-vote-commission-probe-deadly-jan-6-capitol-attack-2021-05-19 to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, when hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the building, fighting with police and leaving five people dead. That was more than three times as many Republicans as voted in January to hold Trump's second impeachment trial, on a charge of inciting insurrection.

  • Japan's new Aegis ships to cost at least 900 billion yen-Asahi

    Japan's new Aegis missile-defence ships are expected to cost at least 900 billion yen ($8.27 billion), more than double the cost of two planned ground-based sites that the country cancelled last year, the Asahi newspaper reported. Government ministers, who have yet to provide a cost estimate for the Aegis ships, may face questions in parliament about the expense, the newspaper said, without saying where it obtained the information. A source with knowledge of the ship proposal told Reuters in October that Japan may have to spend twice as much and wait up to three years longer to deploy new Aegis ships than if it had stuck with the ground-based plan.

  • He was wanted in the rape of 2 kids in Washington state. Cops found him on a boat in Florida

    A 34-year old man accused of raping two children in Washington state in January was arrested this week on a boat on which he was living in Lee County, Florida.

  • 'Chilling images will not be tolerated': LAPD investigating separate incidents as possible anti-Semitic hate crimes

    The LAPD investigating incidents this week as possible hate crimes amid increased tensions between Israel and Palestinian supporters across the US.

  • CNN won't discipline Chris Cuomo for strategy calls with brother's staff about sexual harassment scandal

    CNN is acknowledging it was "inappropriate" for its anchor Chris Cuomo to advise his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), on how to handle his sexual harassment scandal. The CNN host took part in a series of strategy calls earlier this year focused on how to respond after the New York governor faced allegations of sexual harassment, The Washington Post revealed on Thursday. These calls reportedly included the governor's top aide, communications team, lawyers, and advisers, and the CNN anchor urged his brother not to resign while citing "cancel culture," the Post says. Chris Cuomo hosts a nightly show on CNN, and he said in March he could "obviously" not cover his brother's scandal on the air, though CNN would continue to do so. But Cuomo taking part in these advisory calls "cuts against the widely accepted norm in journalism that those reporting the news should not be involved in politics," the Post wrote, with Columbia Journalism School professor Nicholas Lemann saying, "If you are actively advising a politician in trouble while being an on-air host on a news network, that's not okay." CNN in a statement to the Post confirmed that Cuomo, who "often serves as a sounding board for his brother," participated in these calls and said doing so was "inappropriate" but that he won't be disciplined. "It was inappropriate to engage in conversations that included members of the governor's staff, which Chris acknowledges," CNN said. "He will not participate in such conversations going forward." CNN previously faced criticism for allowing Chris Cuomo to interview his brother numerous times on the air early on during the COVID-19 pandemic last year. The network has said it "made an exception to a rule that we have had in place since 2013 which prevents Chris from interviewing his brother" during this time but that this rule has since been reimposed. More stories from theweek.comThe enormous downside of another long, public Trump investigation that comes to nothingAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee DayWhat the left gets wrong about the Israel-Palestine conflict