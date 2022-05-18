‘How is that even possible?’ Police video shows a car that climbed a pole in Florida

“Moral of the story: #DriveSober.”

The Tallahassee Police Department sent a warning to anyone who decides to get behind the wheel while drunk.

In a Facebook post, bodycam footage shows a bewildering scene: a blue Mustang halfway up a power pole on a street in the college town.

An officer approaches the nearby driver, who is shirtless in blue shorts, his arms crossed, staring at his car.

“What’s going on?” asks the cop.

“Um, I was out with my friends at the Rez [that’s The Rez Lakefront Park & Retreat Center on Florida State University’s campus],” he answered. “Ran up the curb and it ended up there.”

“Up the pole?

“Yeah, it sucks.”

“I gotcha.”

The officer radios in to dispatch that the Mustang “is completely vertical.”

A tow truck arrives and gets the car back on solid ground, and the video ends.

Tallahassee police said that the man in the video was arrested on a DUI charge. Though his identity was not revealed, he was used as an example of what not to do.

“While we are thankful that everyone involved in this weekend’s incidents walked away unscathed, it is never OK to drive under the influence,” according to the agency. “Not only could you be featured on our social media like this guy, you could get arrested, physically harm yourself or others, or end someone’s life (including your own).

“Oh, and you could also end up wrecking your shiny new Mustang.”

