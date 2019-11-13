Even some Republicans don't think Republicans' questioning of William Taylor is working

These Republicans aren't sure where House Republicans are going with this thing.

On Tuesday, Ambassador William Taylor and top State Department official George Kent appeared before the House Intelligence Committee for a public hearing regarding President Trump's dealings with Ukraine. And when Ranking Member Devin Nunes launched his questioning of Taylor with a string of conspiracy theories, The View co-host Abby Huntsman, daughter of former Republican governor of Utah and longtime diplomat Jon Huntsman, immediately voiced her concerns.









My heart goes out to Bill Taylor. A true patriot, who came back from retirement to serve this country. This is just painful to watch. — Abby Huntsman (@HuntsmanAbby) November 13, 2019

An outside counsel then took over questioning for the GOP, and Ari Fleisher, who was former President George W. Bush's press secretary, had a simple condemnation of his strategy.









Whatever the GOP counsel is doing, it's not working. I don't undertand where he's going. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) November 13, 2019

Kent says Hunter Biden's work in Ukraine, given his father's role, was a conflict of interest. But the GOP counsel doesn't follow up:

What was the conflict?

Why would that be a concern?

Would it have been better if Hunter was not on Burisma?



GOP counsel is not making a case.









— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) November 13, 2019

And while Republican strategist Ana Navarro-Cárdenas did praise both parties' decisions to let outside counsels handle most of the questioning, she didn't love when Nunes got the mic.









Is it just me, or is @DevinNunes particularly insufferable today? — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 13, 2019

