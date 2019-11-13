Even some Republicans don't think Republicans' questioning of William Taylor is working

Kathryn Krawczyk

These Republicans aren't sure where House Republicans are going with this thing.

On Tuesday, Ambassador William Taylor and top State Department official George Kent appeared before the House Intelligence Committee for a public hearing regarding President Trump's dealings with Ukraine. And when Ranking Member Devin Nunes launched his questioning of Taylor with a string of conspiracy theories, The View co-host Abby Huntsman, daughter of former Republican governor of Utah and longtime diplomat Jon Huntsman, immediately voiced her concerns.



An outside counsel then took over questioning for the GOP, and Ari Fleisher, who was former President George W. Bush's press secretary, had a simple condemnation of his strategy.



And while Republican strategist Ana Navarro-Cárdenas did praise both parties' decisions to let outside counsels handle most of the questioning, she didn't love when Nunes got the mic.



