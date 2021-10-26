Even after rising 11% this past week, Whispir (ASX:WSP) shareholders are still down 34% over the past year

This week we saw the Whispir Limited (ASX:WSP) share price climb by 11%. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. In fact, the price has declined 34% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last year, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

Given that Whispir didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Whispir grew its revenue by 22% over the last year. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Meanwhile, the share price is down 34% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. You might even wonder if the share price was previously over-hyped. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future that matters most.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

While Whispir shareholders are down 34% for the year, the market itself is up 29%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 13% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Whispir (1 is concerning) that you should be aware of.

