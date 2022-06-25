Even after rising 12% this past week, Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) shareholders are still down 40% over the past year

It's nice to see the Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) share price up 12% in a week. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. After all, the share price is down 40% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$408m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Mister Car Wash saw its earnings per share drop below zero. Buyers no doubt think it's a temporary situation, but those with a nose for quality have low tolerance for losses. We hope for shareholders' sake that the company becomes profitable again soon.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We doubt Mister Car Wash shareholders are happy with the loss of 40% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 17%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 22% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Mister Car Wash is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

