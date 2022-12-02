Even after rising 13% this past week, Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) shareholders are still down 62% over the past five years

It's nice to see the Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT) share price up 13% in a week. But that can't change the reality that over the longer term (five years), the returns have been really quite dismal. In that time the share price has delivered a rude shock to holders, who find themselves down 62% after a long stretch. So we're not so sure if the recent bounce should be celebrated. But it could be that the fall was overdone.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$26m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the five-year loss for shareholders.

Given that Westport Fuel Systems didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last half decade, Westport Fuel Systems saw its revenue increase by 5.0% per year. That's far from impressive given all the money it is losing. This lacklustre growth has no doubt fueled the loss of 10% per year, in that time. We want to see an acceleration of revenue growth (or profits) before showing much interest in this one. However, it's possible too many in the market will ignore it, and there may be an opportunity if it starts to recover down the track.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling Westport Fuel Systems stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Westport Fuel Systems shareholders are down 56% for the year, but the market itself is up 3.6%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 10% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

