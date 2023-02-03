Even after rising 14% this past week, Innovid (NYSE:CTV) shareholders are still down 44% over the past year

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 65% in the last month. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. In fact the stock is down 44% in the last year, well below the market return.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last year, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

Innovid isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Innovid grew its revenue by 37% over the last year. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Meanwhile, the share price is down 44% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. This implies the market was expecting better growth. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future that matters most.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We doubt Innovid shareholders are happy with the loss of 44% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 7.0%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 24%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Innovid , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

