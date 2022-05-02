Even after rising 18% this past week, Youdao (NYSE:DAO) shareholders are still down 72% over the past year

It's nice to see the Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) share price up 18% in a week. But that hardly compensates for the shocking decline over the last twelve months. During that time the share price has plummeted like a stone, down 72%. It's not uncommon to see a bounce after a drop like that. The bigger issue is whether the company can sustain the momentum in the long term.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last year, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

Youdao wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, Youdao increased its revenue by 59%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So the hefty 72% share price crash makes us think the company has somehow offended market participants. There's clearly something unusual going on here such as an acquisition that hasn't delivered expected profits. We'd recommend taking a very close look at the stock (and any available forecasts), before considering a purchase, because the share price is not correlated with the revenue growth, that's for sure. Of course, investors do over-react when they are stressed out, so the sell-off could be unjustifiably severe.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Youdao shareholders are down 72% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 7.6%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 48% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Youdao better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Youdao (1 is potentially serious) that you should be aware of.

