Even after rising 3.5% this past week, Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) shareholders are still down 35% over the past three years

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But its virtually certain that sometimes you will buy stocks that fall short of the market average returns. We regret to report that long term Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 49% in three years, versus a market return of about 23%. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 33% lower in that time. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 14% in a month.

The recent uptick of 3.5% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a look at historical fundamentals.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over the three years that the share price declined, Equitrans Midstream's earnings per share (EPS) dropped significantly, falling to a loss. This was, in part, due to extraordinary items impacting earnings. Due to the loss, it's not easy to use EPS as a reliable guide to the business. But it's safe to say we'd generally expect the share price to be lower as a result!

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Equitrans Midstream the TSR over the last 3 years was -35%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Equitrans Midstream shareholders are down 28% for the year (even including dividends), falling short of the market return. The market shed around 23%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Shareholders have lost 10% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Equitrans Midstream better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Equitrans Midstream you should be aware of.

But note: Equitrans Midstream may not be the best stock to buy.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

