Even after rising 48% this past week, Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) shareholders are still down 72% over the past five years

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 98% in the last quarter. But will that heal all the wounds inflicted over 5 years of declines? Unlikely. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 72% in that time. While the recent increase might be a green shoot, we're certainly hesitant to rejoice. The important question is if the business itself justifies a higher share price in the long term.

While the stock has risen 48% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

Given that Adaptimmune Therapeutics didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last five years Adaptimmune Therapeutics saw its revenue shrink by 46% per year. That puts it in an unattractive cohort, to put it mildly. So it's not altogether surprising to see the share price down 12% per year in the same time period. This kind of price performance makes us very wary, especially when combined with falling revenue. Ironically, that behavior could create an opportunity for the contrarian investor - but only if there are good reasons to predict a brighter future.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 18% in the twelve months, Adaptimmune Therapeutics shareholders did even worse, losing 38%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 12% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Adaptimmune Therapeutics has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

